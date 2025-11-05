Skip to content
WhatsApp lands on Apple Watch with voice notes and full chat support

The move comes months after WhatsApp’s long-anticipated iPad launch

apple watch WhatsApp

WhatsApp users who like to travel light finally have what they’ve been waiting for

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Official WhatsApp app now available for Apple Watch
  • Supports reading full messages, emoji reactions, voice notes and call alerts
  • Works on Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10

WhatsApp users who like to travel light finally have what they’ve been waiting for: an official Apple Watch app. Years after Apple Watch owners first started asking for it, Meta has rolled out the companion app, bringing proper wrist-based messaging rather than basic alerts and previews.

The move comes months after WhatsApp’s long-anticipated iPad launch, signalling a renewed push to make the platform available across more devices.

What the new app can do

Until now, Apple Watch users could only view WhatsApp notifications. The official app goes much further, allowing you to read full conversations and react with emojis, including for quick replies.

Voice-note fans haven’t been forgotten either. You can record and send voice messages straight from the watch, which will be handy for runners and cyclists who don’t want to reach for their phone mid-route. The app also shows call notifications so you know who’s ringing before you grab your handset.

Meta says users can view more chat history than before, bringing the experience much closer to the iPhone version. The company has hinted at further features to come, so this appears to be the start rather than the finished product.

Which watches are supported?

The app is available from today for anyone with an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer running watchOS 10. If you’ve upgraded your watch since 2018, you’re covered. The Series 4 is the oldest model compatible with watchOS 10, so older devices will miss out.

You can install WhatsApp directly through the App Store on your watch, or via the Watch app on your iPhone by scrolling to WhatsApp and tapping install.

Why it matters

For those with a cellular Apple Watch, this update is a big deal. It opens the door to a more independent experience, making WhatsApp messaging feel far less tied to the iPhone. Whether you’re heading out for a run or leaving your phone behind on quick errands, you’ll still be able to check chats, send voice messages and stay on top of conversations.

It’s taken a long time to arrive, but WhatsApp on Apple Watch could be the most practical update smartwatch owners have seen this year. The real question now is what Meta adds next.

applemetawhatsappsmartwatchtech

