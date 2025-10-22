West Midlands secures £800m investment boost, creating hundreds of jobs for diverse communities

Highlights

£25 million Indian dairy investment creates 200 jobs in West Bromwich, processing 500 million litres of milk yearly.

£125 million skills and housing package trains 12,000 construction workers and delivers 1,000 affordable homes.

Total £10 billion UK-wide investment announced at summit, with West Midlands securing nearly £800 million.

Investment spurs job

The West Midlands has secured nearly £800 million in new investment, creating hundreds of employment opportunities in areas with significant south Asian populations.

The Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham on Tuesday (21) delivered £635 million in private sector investment across artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, dairy and property development.

The announcement marks a major economic milestone for the region, where ethnic minorities comprise over half of Birmingham’s population and 35.5 per cent of West Bromwich residents.

Building on the UK-India free trade agreement Indian parent company of Freshways will invest £25 million to build a state-of-the-art dairy processing facility in West Bromwich. The plant will create at least 200 jobs, from engineers to food safety technicians, and process 500 million litres of milk annually.

The West Bromwich facility, expected to be operational by year-end, will increase Freshways’ processing capacity by 25 per cent.

Birmingham’s pharmaceutical sector received a share of £30 million Life Sciences funding, enabling Sterling Pharmaceuticals to construct a 60,000 square foot centre creating 48 jobs.

Technology firm Atos announced £10 million for AI centres, generating 50 positions across the Midlands.

Infrastructure spurs growth

Property giant Hines, partnering with Woodbourne Group, committed £400 million to the Birmingham Knowledge Quarter, whilst Blackstone pledged £200 million to modernise the National Exhibition Centre over the next decade.

The West Midlands Combined Authority unveiled a £75 million skills package training 12,000 people in construction trades over three years, alongside £40 million to deliver 1,000 social rent homes.

Earlier investments include Knighthead Capital’s £3 billion Sports Quarter project, featuring a 62,000-capacity stadium and creating 14,000 jobs. The development will generate £700 million for the regional economy.

Birmingham Airport separately announced £300 million infrastructure upgrades over four years.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker called the summit “a huge success”, emphasising the region’s innovation and talent.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle noted " the investments demonstrate how the government’s Industrial Strategy secures growth and creates opportunities for local communities".