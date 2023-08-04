Website Logo
  • Friday, August 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘We have lost someone who was very talented’: Aamir Khan remembers Nitin Desai

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

Aamir Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Aamir Khan, who paid his last respect to veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday expressed his grief.

Today, Desai’s mortal remains were brought to the ND Art World Studio Pvt Ltd studio in Karjat, Maharashtra.

A host of celebrities visited ND studio to pay their last respects to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Among those who paid a visit to the art director’s kin were actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

During media interaction, Aamir said, “This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he had not done this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad. We have lost someone who was very talented.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar who also paid their last tribute to Desai while talking to ANI said, “It was very upsetting to see… It was a bond of years with Nitin Desai including four movies – Fashion, Jail, Indu Sarkar, and Traffic Signal. I believe it was an untimely demise. He gave importance and status to art and art director. The industry has lost a huge talent. We will miss Nitin Dada.”

Apart from them, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Rishi, Sonali Kulkarni, and others were also spotted.

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. According to police Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar also paid their last respects to Desai.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Why can’t a strong woman be a romantic person as well: Shabana Azmi
Entertainment
Kajol speaks out on pay parity in Indian cinema
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios
Entertainment
Babil Khan’s ‘Friday Night Plan’ to premiere on Netflix in September
Entertainment
Karan Johar’s production ‘Kill’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Fought the impulse to do something harmful to myself after ‘Omerta’, ‘Simran; failed:…
Entertainment
Final goodbye to art director Nitin Desai
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav to lead Reema Kagti’s next film ‘Superman of Malegaon’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW