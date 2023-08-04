‘We have lost someone who was very talented’: Aamir Khan remembers Nitin Desai

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

Aamir Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Aamir Khan, who paid his last respect to veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday expressed his grief.

Today, Desai’s mortal remains were brought to the ND Art World Studio Pvt Ltd studio in Karjat, Maharashtra.

A host of celebrities visited ND studio to pay their last respects to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Among those who paid a visit to the art director’s kin were actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

During media interaction, Aamir said, “This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he had not done this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad. We have lost someone who was very talented.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar who also paid their last tribute to Desai while talking to ANI said, “It was very upsetting to see… It was a bond of years with Nitin Desai including four movies – Fashion, Jail, Indu Sarkar, and Traffic Signal. I believe it was an untimely demise. He gave importance and status to art and art director. The industry has lost a huge talent. We will miss Nitin Dada.”

Apart from them, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Rishi, Sonali Kulkarni, and others were also spotted.

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. According to police Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar also paid their last respects to Desai.