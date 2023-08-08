Vivek Ramaswamy can help Make America Great Again, says Nigel Farage

Ramaswamy’s Hindu parents migrated from India to the US

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FAR-RIGHT British politician Nigel Farage has said that Indian-American Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, ‘has what it takes to be a force in the US politics’.

“He (Ramaswamy) can help Make America Great Again,” Farage wrote in his column in The Telegraph.

“The story of Ramaswamy’s life so far is a sort of modern day representation of the American dream. His Hindu parents migrated from India to the US. He was born in Ohio in 1985 and raised there. He attended Harvard University, worked in finance, obtained a law qualification from Yale University and has already built a fortune via the pharmaceutical and biotech industries,” the British politician wrote.

“It’s safe to say that his intellect, capacity for hard work and all-round ability are not in doubt.”

Farage recalled that he met the Indian-American at the Conservative Political Action Conference held in Maryland in March.

He added that they discussed campaigning, messaging and Brexit, and have stayed in touch since.

“For those of us who aspire to a return to common sense in the Western world, I believe he can also be a force for good more generally,” Farage said.

“Ramaswamy attracted attention in the US via one of his main messages that the western society must not be blighted any longer by the Left-wing ideology that underpins identity politics, wokeism and political correctness. His belief that these things divide people rather than uniting them has been hard to ignore among the centre-Right,” he wrote.

Farage added, “Ramaswamy has a lot to say about the ‘disastrous’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) orthodoxy that is so pervasive in the corporate realm and which led to the sorts of problems I’ve experienced at the hands of Coutts and NatWest.

“He knows that if companies hire or promote people on the basis of class, race or sex they are very likely to stop focusing on their main mission – to generate profits – and even more likely to start treating their customers according to their own narrow-minded world view.”

He disclosed that he will attend the first televised debate between the Republican candidates in Milwaukee this month.

In his opinion, Donald Trump should pick Ramaswamy for the crucial role of vice presidential candidate as he can win the all-important suburban ‘mom’ vote for the former president.

“When I was in touch with Ramaswamy a few days ago, he told me that some of his main concerns include ‘stopping our children being poisoned in schools’. He added that, as a father of two, he has a personal stake in this battle and, more broadly, in America’s future,” the politician wrote in his column.

“The extreme messages being peddled in classrooms about the environment, race, sex and sexuality have shocked and dismayed many parents, eroding their right to inform their children about sensitive issues in their own way.”

Recently, Ramaswamy told Farage that being Hindu is not a concern for him as he fully endorses and personally embodies the Christian principles of the founding fathers of the US.

Farage pointed out that the Indian-American has already won the right to play a big role in getting Joe Biden out of the White House.