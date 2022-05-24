Website Logo
  Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Vistara launches more flights to Coimbatore

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines

Vistara has a fleet of 50 aircraft and plans to have 20 more by the end of 2023 (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN airline Vistara on Friday (20) started daily direct flights between the capital Delhi and Coimbatore in southern India, the company said in a statement. 

The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route from Friday (27) and double the daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route starting 3 June, the statement added.

The Delhi-Coimbatore flight is at 11.45 am and the return flight starts at 3.15 pm (IST). The Mumbai-Coimbatore flight departs at 11.10 am and at 1.30 pm the return flight leaves the southern city.

The two daily flights start from Bengaluru at 7 am and 7.25 pm respectively. The flight timings from Coimbatore are 8.30 am and 8.55 pm, the company said.

“The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network,” said Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer, Vistara.

“With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too.”

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, the company claimed.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

