Community honours Dr Vinodbhai and Sudhaben Kapashi with heartfelt thanksgiving gathering

Community honours Dr Vinodbhai and Sudhaben Kapashi with heartfelt thanksgiving gathering
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 13, 2025

The community came together to honour two of its stalwarts, Dr Vinodbhai Kapashi OBE and his wife, Sudhaben Kapashi, at an emotional Thanks-Giving Party organised by their three daughters.

Attended by family, friends, dignitaries, and community leaders, the gathering was a living tribute to a couple whose lives have been devoted to public service, cultural enrichment, literature, Jainism, and the unifying spirit of community.

In an emotionally charged address, Dr Kapashi expressed his heartfelt wish to witness the community’s affection during his lifetime. “I just wanted to see, while alive, how people are connected to me and what they think of me,” he said, before evoking the poignant song, “Kal khel mein hum ho na ho, gardish mein taare rahenge sada” — a reminder that while individuals may pass on, their values and contributions continue to shine for generations.

Sudhaben, visibly moved by the overwhelming warmth, reflected on their lifelong journey and the promise of the future: “Hum laye hain tufan se kishti nikal ke… Now we can say that Jain religion will flourish more and more, seeing the association of the young generation.”

Throughout the morning, tributes poured in from prominent community leaders, including Nemubhai Chandaria OBE, Jaysukhbhai Mehta BEM, Dr Mehool Sanghrajka MBE, Rumitbhai Shah, and Nirajbhai Sutaria. A video message from India by Dr Kumarpal Desai added to the heartfelt honours. Speakers described Dr Kapashi as “a real scholar, a true gentleman, and an encyclopedia of Jainism and Sanatan Dharma,” commending his tireless work to promote and preserve Jain values not only within the Jain community but for the benefit of all.

Adding a deeply personal dimension to the day, the couple’s daughters- Raxita, Punny, and Neha, along with their five grandchildren, shared treasured memories that revealed the humility and humanity behind the couple’s public achievements. Family members Alka Shah and Purvi Shah also offered moving recollections.

The programme blended touching narration with photographs, theme songs & dance, along with lovingly prepared collage by the Ladies Wing, casting a golden glow over the celebration.

british gujarati communitybritish asian

