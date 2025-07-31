Vijay Sethupathi calls sexual abuse allegations a smear attempt amid Thalaivan Thalaivii success

Highlights:

• Vijay Sethupathi accused of sexual misconduct by an X user

• Actor denies claims, calls them a ‘desperate attempt to gain attention’

• Confirms filing a complaint with the cybercrime department

• Says timing suspicious as his film Thalaivan Thalaivii gains success

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has publicly denied allegations of sexual abuse that surfaced on social media last week, dismissing them as baseless and attention-seeking. In a detailed interview, the Maharaja actor expressed disappointment over the impact on his family and confirmed that legal action has been initiated.

The allegations were made by a user on X, who claimed that the actor sexually exploited a woman known to her and referenced a broader culture of drug use and exploitation in the Tamil film industry. Although the original post was deleted shortly after it went viral, the claims generated significant buzz online, prompting the actor to break his silence.

Vijay Sethupathi remains composed as he responds to online accusations News24





What has Vijay Sethupathi said about the allegations?

In a statement to journalist Subhash K Jha for Deccan Chronicle, Sethupathi categorically rejected the claims, labelling them "filthy" and "laughable."

“Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,’” he said.

The 47-year-old actor added that while he remains personally unfazed, his family has found the episode upsetting. He emphasised that such falsehoods should not be allowed to damage reputations without consequences.

Vijay Sethupathi files cybercrime complaint following deleted viral post telugucinema.com





What legal action has the actor taken?

Sethupathi confirmed that his team has already approached the cybercrime division with a formal complaint.

“I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for the last seven years. It hasn’t affected me so far and it never will,” he said, adding that such campaigns were increasingly becoming a tool to malign public figures without proof or accountability.

He also criticised the unfiltered nature of social media, stating, “In today’s day and age, anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media, and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion.”

Ramya Mohan’s now-deleted post accusing Vijay Sethupathi of exploitation Reddit





What were the allegations made online?

The claims originated from a now-deleted post by a user named Ramya Mohan, who alleged that Sethupathi offered £1,900 (₹2 lakh) for “caravan favours” and £480 (₹50,000) for “drives.” She accused him of exploiting a young woman and acting saintly on social media.

Her post also alleged that Kollywood’s film industry has a “drug-sex nexus” and normalised exploitation under the guise of industry norms. She claimed a girl she knew had suffered due to such abuse and is now undergoing rehabilitation.

Although no concrete evidence was provided and the tweet was quickly removed, the post was shared widely, sparking online debate.

Ramya Mohan claims Kollywood is rife with drugs and transactional abuse X Screengrab





Is the controversy linked to Sethupathi’s ongoing projects?

Sethupathi suspects the timing of the accusations was deliberately planned to tarnish his reputation just as his latest film Thalaivan Thalaivii, co-starring Nithya Menen, is receiving a strong response.

“My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me, they can damage my film. It doesn’t work that way,” he stated.





The actor reiterated that he won’t be silenced or derailed by unproven accusations and remains committed to letting the law take its course.