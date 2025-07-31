Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Vijay Sethupathi calls sexual abuse allegations a smear attempt amid Thalaivan Thalaivii success

The actor confirms filing a cybercrime complaint and says jealous elements are trying to derail his momentum with fabricated claims.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi addresses recent allegations in a candid interview

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 31, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

• Vijay Sethupathi accused of sexual misconduct by an X user
• Actor denies claims, calls them a ‘desperate attempt to gain attention’
• Confirms filing a complaint with the cybercrime department
• Says timing suspicious as his film Thalaivan Thalaivii gains success

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has publicly denied allegations of sexual abuse that surfaced on social media last week, dismissing them as baseless and attention-seeking. In a detailed interview, the Maharaja actor expressed disappointment over the impact on his family and confirmed that legal action has been initiated.

The allegations were made by a user on X, who claimed that the actor sexually exploited a woman known to her and referenced a broader culture of drug use and exploitation in the Tamil film industry. Although the original post was deleted shortly after it went viral, the claims generated significant buzz online, prompting the actor to break his silence.

 Vijay Sethupathi  Vijay Sethupathi remains composed as he responds to online accusationsNews24


What has Vijay Sethupathi said about the allegations?

In a statement to journalist Subhash K Jha for Deccan Chronicle, Sethupathi categorically rejected the claims, labelling them "filthy" and "laughable."

“Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,’” he said.

The 47-year-old actor added that while he remains personally unfazed, his family has found the episode upsetting. He emphasised that such falsehoods should not be allowed to damage reputations without consequences.

 Vijay Sethupathi  Vijay Sethupathi files cybercrime complaint following deleted viral posttelugucinema.com


What legal action has the actor taken?

Sethupathi confirmed that his team has already approached the cybercrime division with a formal complaint.

“I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for the last seven years. It hasn’t affected me so far and it never will,” he said, adding that such campaigns were increasingly becoming a tool to malign public figures without proof or accountability.

He also criticised the unfiltered nature of social media, stating, “In today’s day and age, anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media, and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion.”

  Ramya Mohan’s now-deleted post accusing Vijay Sethupathi of exploitation Reddit


What were the allegations made online?

The claims originated from a now-deleted post by a user named Ramya Mohan, who alleged that Sethupathi offered £1,900 (₹2 lakh) for “caravan favours” and £480 (₹50,000) for “drives.” She accused him of exploiting a young woman and acting saintly on social media.

Her post also alleged that Kollywood’s film industry has a “drug-sex nexus” and normalised exploitation under the guise of industry norms. She claimed a girl she knew had suffered due to such abuse and is now undergoing rehabilitation.

Although no concrete evidence was provided and the tweet was quickly removed, the post was shared widely, sparking online debate.

  Ramya Mohan claims Kollywood is rife with drugs and transactional abuseX Screengrab


Is the controversy linked to Sethupathi’s ongoing projects?

Sethupathi suspects the timing of the accusations was deliberately planned to tarnish his reputation just as his latest film Thalaivan Thalaivii, co-starring Nithya Menen, is receiving a strong response.

“My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me, they can damage my film. It doesn’t work that way,” he stated.


The actor reiterated that he won’t be silenced or derailed by unproven accusations and remains committed to letting the law take its course.

sexual misconduct allegationsthalaivan thalaiviitamil film industrycybercrime complaintvijay sethupathi

Related News

Starmer’s FTA dividend
Column

Starmer’s FTA dividend

iPhone 17 features
Tech

iPhone 17: 10 game‑changing upgrades you need to know

Sharon Osbourne
Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne breaks down as Birmingham gives Ozzy Osbourne a historic final farewell

Malegaon-blast-Getty
Asia

Indian court acquits ex-MP Pragya Thakur, six others in 2008 blast case

More For You

Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda fans call Kingdom a redemption while critics say story fails to deliver

Instagram/kingdomthefilm

‘Kingdom’ review roundup: Netizens split on Vijay Deverakonda’s latest, praise Anirudh’s music but warn ‘don’t expect too much’

Highlights:

  • Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom released on 31 July to mixed reactions on X.
  • Fans praised Anirudh Ravichander’s background score and Deverakonda’s performance.
  • Critics called the plot underwhelming and the second half a letdown.
  • The film ends with a hint at a sequel, but for now, it’s a one-time watch for many.

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited action-drama Kingdom, directed by Jersey filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, finally hit theatres on 31 July. Touted as a patriotic spy thriller, the film stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Deverakonda and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. As expected, the buzz around the release was huge, but early reactions on social media reveal a mixed verdict. While some fans have lauded the film’s technical finesse and performances, others caution viewers not to go in with high expectations.

 Vijay Deverakonda In Kingdom 6 years after Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda brings back the fire in Kingdom  Instagram/sitharaentertainments  

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube becomes top TV choice

Traditional broadcasters face challenges reaching younger audiences

iStock

YouTube overtakes traditional TV as children’s go-to viewing platform, Ofcom report shows

Highlights

  • One in five children aged 4 -15 now turn to YouTube first when using the TV
  • YouTube now ranks second overall in UK viewing, behind BBC and ahead of ITV
  • Viewers over 55 doubled their YouTube watch time in the past year
  • Traditional broadcasters face challenges reaching younger audiences
  • Ofcom urges fair terms for public broadcasters sharing content on YouTube


YouTube has become the most popular first stop for children watching television in the UK, according to Ofcom’s annual survey on viewing habits. One in five children aged between four and fifteen turned to the video platform first when switching on the TV last year, reflecting a significant shift in how audiences engage with content.

Netflix followed closely, while BBC One remained within the top five choices—matched by BBC iPlayer in popularity among younger viewers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarah Shafi

MasterChef contestant Sarah Shafi edited out after challenging BBC’s decision to air series amid misconduct claims

The Guardian/Getty Images

Sarah Shafi removed from MasterChef after urging BBC to cancel series over Gregg Wallace misconduct report

Highlights:

  • Sarah Shafi removed from MasterChef after objecting to its broadcast over misconduct allegations
  • Gregg Wallace and John Torode dropped from show following separate investigations
  • Shafi said airing the show sends a damaging message about the treatment of women
  • BBC to air the series from 6 August despite the backlash

A MasterChef contestant has been edited out of the upcoming season after she urged the BBC not to air the show, citing serious concerns about misconduct allegations involving former hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Sarah Shafi, a 57-year-old management development partner from Leeds, entered MasterChef in memory of her late mother, a pioneering Indian cookery teacher. But when multiple allegations against the two high-profile presenters surfaced, she asked producers to pull the entire series, not just her appearance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Supriya Menon Prithviraj

Supriya Menon Prithviraj publicly names cyberstalker after 7 years of online harassment

Instagram/supriyamenonprithviraj

Supriya Menon Prithviraj names US-based Malayali nurse for years of online abuse and personal attacks

Highlights:

  • Supriya Menon has identified the woman allegedly harassing her online since 2018.
  • The Malayalam producer named a US-based nurse in an Instagram Story.
  • She revealed the woman had also targeted her late father in recent attacks.
  • Supriya said years of silence ended after the abuse escalated beyond tolerance.

Journalist-turned-film producer Supriya Menon, wife of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has broken her silence on enduring seven years of online abuse. In a powerful Instagram post on Tuesday, she publicly identified the woman she claims has been behind relentless trolling since 2018, a Malayali nurse based in Chattanooga, USA, named Christina Eldo, also known as Christina Babu Kurien.

Supriya shared a filtered photo of the woman on her Instagram Story, writing, “Meet Christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis warns cosmetic surgery and filters are brainwashing young girls

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis says young women are victims of manipulated beauty driven by AI and surgery culture

Highlights:

  • Jamie Lee Curtis says cosmetic surgery has caused the “disfigurement of generations of women”.
  • Describes the cosmeceutical industry as “a genocide” against natural human appearance.
  • Blames AI filters for worsening beauty standards and driving cosmetic procedures.
  • Opens up about her regrets over getting surgery at 25 and how she now embraces ageing.

Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis has launched a sharp critique of the beauty industry, warning that cosmetic surgery and AI beauty filters have “wiped out” natural human appearance for entire generations of women. In a candid interview with The Guardian, the 66-year-old actress likened the cosmetic procedure boom to a form of “genocide”, a controversial term she insists is deliberate, given the scale and cultural impact of what she sees as industry-driven body modification.

 Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis says tech-fuelled beauty lies are harming young women’s self-worthGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc