Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vicky Kaushal trolled as he quits non-veg and alcohol to play Lord Parashurama in 'Mahavatar'

Netizens call the Mahavatar prep “performative” as the Amar Kaushik film faces delay and aims for a 2028 release.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal faces online trolling after reports of lifestyle changes for Mahavatar

Getty Images/ Instagram/maddockfilms and vickykaushal09
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Reports say Vicky Kaushal has given up non-veg and alcohol to prepare for Mahavatar.
  • People online trolled him hard, saying it looked like an act.
  • The Amar Kaushik film Mahavatar may now come out in 2028.
  • Kaushal is due to finish Love & War before the lifestyle change.

Vicky Kaushal’s decision to give up meat and alcohol for Mahavatar has become a social media talking point. Reports that Vicky Kaushal has quit non-veg and alcohol to prepare for the Amar Kaushik epic were met with ridicule and scepticism on X and other platforms.

Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal faces online trolling after reports of lifestyle changes for Mahavatar Getty Images/ Instagram/maddockfilms and vickykaushal09


Why Vicky Kaushal has quit non-veg and alcohol for Mahavatar

The actor is set to play Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar, a Maddock Films project announced after the success of Chhaava. Insiders said Kaushal and director Amar Kaushik have started cutting out meat and alcohol as part of their preparation for the film. The movie is now anticipated in 2028 after production was pushed.

This kind of method preparation is not new in Bollywood. The report points to Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle changes for Ramayana as a recent example. Kaushal will reportedly make the change only after he wraps Love & War, which itself has faced scheduling shifts.

Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal faces online trolling after reports of lifestyle changes for Mahavatar Getty Images/ Instagram/maddockfilms and vickykaushal09


What’s next for Mahavatar and Love & War?

Bhansali’s Love & War, with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was set for Eid 2026. However, recent reports say that it might be pushed to 14 August 2026.

The film Mahavatar is being marketed as a massive mythological epic. Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik are said to be in heavy preparation work and the makers have planned a grand pooja before principal photography begins.


How fans reacted to Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg and alcohol

Responses online were sharp. Some users mocked the choice as “performative” and accused the industry of courting cultural sentiment. Others pointed out inconsistency, saying a forest warrior figure in Vedic lore would not necessarily be vegetarian.

A chunk of the conversation turned political quickly. A personal diet choice gets folded into wider debates about religion, politics and publicity. That is now part of the story.

Will this change the film or the conversation?

On-set discipline can influence performance. It can also shape headlines. Kaushal’s team has not issued a public statement beyond confirming preparation for the role. The film’s makers are focused on scale and authenticity, they say. You could tell the team meant it. Or you could tell people love to argue. Either way, the next hard fact will be the camera rolling and whether the sacrifice reads on screen.

mahavataramar kaushiklove and warvicky kaushal

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

porn ban

Britain moves to ban porn showing sexual strangulation

AI Generated Gemini

What Britain’s ban on strangulation porn really means and why campaigners say it could backfire

Highlights:

  • Government to criminalise porn that shows strangulation or suffocation during sex.
  • Part of wider plan to fight violence against women and online harm.
  • Tech firms will be forced to block such content or face heavy Ofcom fines.
  • Experts say the ban responds to medical evidence and years of campaigning.

You see it everywhere now. In mainstream pornography, a man’s hands around a woman’s neck. It has become so common that for many, especially the young, it just seems like part of sex, a normal step. The UK government has decided it should not be, and soon, it will be a crime.

The plan is to make possessing or distributing pornographic material that shows sexual strangulation, often called ‘choking’, illegal. This is a specific amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill. Ministers are acting on the back of a stark, independent review. That report found this kind of violence is not just available online, but it is rampant. It has quietly, steadily, become normalised.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us