Vicky Kaushal trolled as he quits non-veg and alcohol to play Lord Parashurama in 'Mahavatar'

Highlights:
- Reports say Vicky Kaushal has given up non-veg and alcohol to prepare for Mahavatar.
- People online trolled him hard, saying it looked like an act.
- The Amar Kaushik film Mahavatar may now come out in 2028.
- Kaushal is due to finish Love & War before the lifestyle change.
Vicky Kaushal’s decision to give up meat and alcohol for Mahavatar has become a social media talking point. Reports that Vicky Kaushal has quit non-veg and alcohol to prepare for the Amar Kaushik epic were met with ridicule and scepticism on X and other platforms.
Vicky Kaushal faces online trolling after reports of lifestyle changes for Mahavatar Getty Images/ Instagram/maddockfilms and vickykaushal09
Why Vicky Kaushal has quit non-veg and alcohol for Mahavatar
The actor is set to play Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar, a Maddock Films project announced after the success of Chhaava. Insiders said Kaushal and director Amar Kaushik have started cutting out meat and alcohol as part of their preparation for the film. The movie is now anticipated in 2028 after production was pushed.
This kind of method preparation is not new in Bollywood. The report points to Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle changes for Ramayana as a recent example. Kaushal will reportedly make the change only after he wraps Love & War, which itself has faced scheduling shifts.
What’s next for Mahavatar and Love & War?
Bhansali’s Love & War, with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was set for Eid 2026. However, recent reports say that it might be pushed to 14 August 2026.
The film Mahavatar is being marketed as a massive mythological epic. Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik are said to be in heavy preparation work and the makers have planned a grand pooja before principal photography begins.
How fans reacted to Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg and alcohol
Responses online were sharp. Some users mocked the choice as “performative” and accused the industry of courting cultural sentiment. Others pointed out inconsistency, saying a forest warrior figure in Vedic lore would not necessarily be vegetarian.
A chunk of the conversation turned political quickly. A personal diet choice gets folded into wider debates about religion, politics and publicity. That is now part of the story.
Will this change the film or the conversation?
On-set discipline can influence performance. It can also shape headlines. Kaushal’s team has not issued a public statement beyond confirming preparation for the role. The film’s makers are focused on scale and authenticity, they say. You could tell the team meant it. Or you could tell people love to argue. Either way, the next hard fact will be the camera rolling and whether the sacrifice reads on screen.