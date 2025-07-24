Samarpan brings UTSAV festival to Wales, celebrating Indian classical dance

Highlights
- Samarpan to host inaugural Indian classical dance festival ‘UTSAV’ in Cardiff
- Festival includes Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Odissi performances
- Features student showcases and senior artists from across the UK
- Supported by Arts Council Wales and Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
- Aims to preserve, promote, and inspire future generations through traditional dance
Samarpan, a South Asian performing arts initiative founded in 2017 by Dr Leena Menon and Santosh Nair, is set to launch UTSAV, a new Indian classical dance festival in Cardiff, Wales.
The festival, supported by the Arts Council of Wales and hosted in partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, aims to address the lack of platforms for Indian classical dance in the region. UTSAV, meaning ‘celebration’ in Sanskrit, will showcase multiple classical dance styles in a day-long event, providing opportunities for both emerging students and established performers.
Samarpan’s journey and the birth of UTSAV
Founded originally as a Bharatanatyam school in 2012, Samarpan evolved into a comprehensive performing arts organisation in 2017 under its current leadership. It is built on three pillars: education, outreach, and performance, offering dance and music classes both online and in-person across the UK.
According to Dr Leena Menon, the festival idea grew out of a long-standing gap in South Wales. “There’s a perception that Indian dance means Bollywood. Classical forms like Odissi or Kathak are rarely seen here. UTSAV is our way of preserving and passing on this legacy to the next generation.”
Samarpan has seen growing engagement from non-South Asian communities in Cardiff and beyondSamarpan
Santosh Nair, Samarpan’s Artistic Director, said that Wales lacked platforms where diverse classical forms could be seen together: “We want students to witness the distinct vocabulary of each style — not just to perform, but to truly understand and appreciate the depth of the art.”
Festival structure and artist line-up
The first half of UTSAV will feature performances by Samarpan students and groups from across Wales, offering them a platform to present their work as part of a curated 35-minute showcase.
The second half will present solo performances by senior artists, including:
- Divya Ravi and Dr.Swarup Menon – Bharatanatyam
- Payal Ramchandani – Kuchipudi
- Elena Catalano – Odissi
- Ashwini Kalsekar – Katha
These performers, based in the UK and internationally recognised, reflect a broad spectrum of artistic backgrounds — including medics, lecturers, and cross-cultural practitioners.
A local business, Ginger and Clove, is also supporting the festival with a 20% discount for attendees, extending the celebratory theme beyond the stage.
Inclusive and evolving vision
UTSAV aims to become an annual celebration of Indian performing arts in Wales, with future editions expected to feature international artists. According to the organisers, the mission is not only to promote artistic excellence, but also to challenge perceptions around who can participate in classical Indian arts.
“Many of our performers are non-Indian or began learning later in life,” said Dr Menon. “There is no barrier — not gender, race, or age — to pursuing or appreciating this art.”
Samarpan has seen growing engagement from non-South Asian communities in Cardiff and beyond. A recent performance at the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen introduced Indian classical dance to new audiences and sparked an increase in student interest.
Why UTSAV matters
For those unfamiliar with Indian classical dance, the organisers emphasise that the art form offers much more than entertainment. “This is centuries of literature, poetry, music, and philosophy told through movement,” said Santosh Nair. “If you’d spend £10 on a film, why not on something rooted in heritage and meaning?”
UTSAV is as much about showcasing performance as it is about cultural access and education. “We want children and adults — especially those disconnected from their cultural roots to witness, explore, and potentially embrace these forms,” Dr Menon added.
The duo hope that UTSAV becomes a long-term fixture in the Welsh cultural calendar, creating a dedicated space for classical Indian dance and fostering artistic appreciation across communities.
