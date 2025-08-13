Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

US woman convicted in Birmingham murder plot

Prosecutors said Betro wore a niqab to cover her face when she got out of a car in September 2019 and tried to shoot Sikander Ali at close range. The gun jammed, and Ali drove away in his parked car outside his home.

​Aimee Betro

Aimee Betro, 45, was extradited from Armenia earlier this year to face trial in Birmingham after a years-long police search. (Photo credit: West Midlands Police)

iStock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AN AMERICAN woman has been found guilty by a UK court of taking part in a 2019 plot to kill a British man involved in a family feud.

Aimee Betro, 45, was extradited from Armenia earlier this year to face trial in Birmingham, central England, after a years-long police search.

Prosecutors said Betro wore a niqab to cover her face when she got out of a car in September 2019 and tried to shoot Sikander Ali at close range. The gun jammed, and Ali drove away in his parked car outside his home.

According to prosecutors, Betro conspired with Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir, 31. Betro met Nazir on an online dating site and told the jury she was in love with him.

Both men were jailed last year for their roles in the feud, which began after they were injured in a fight at Ali’s father’s clothing store in July 2018.

“Betro tried to kill a man in a Birmingham street at point-blank range. It is sheer luck that he managed to get away unscathed,” prosecutor Hannah Sidaway told the court. She said the case came to trial after “years of hard work doggedly pursuing Aimee Betro across countries and borders.”

Betro, a graphic design graduate from Wisconsin, denied three charges, including conspiracy to murder and possession of a self-loading pistol, claiming she did not know about the plot. She said it was “just a terrible coincidence” that she was near the scene and alleged the real shooter was “another American woman” who sounded like her and had the same phone and brand of trainers.

Police said there was no evidence Betro was paid for her role in the attempt. She will be sentenced on August 21.

(Agencies)

aimee betrobirmingham shootingfamily feuduk murder plotus woman convicted

Related News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival
News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival

Pakistani Army personnel board the Jaffar Express
News

Pakistan, US target major militant groups in new security pact

Indian businesses US tariffs
News

Indian businesses warn of job losses amid US tariff hike

Modi Trump meeting
News

Modi 'may meet Trump' during UN visit next month

More For You

london employment

Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

getty images

Report calls for action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into work

A CITY Hall report has called for employers, local leaders and the government to take action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into London’s workforce.

The research found that in 2022, 48.1 per cent of Bangladeshi and Pakistani women in London were economically inactive, with unemployment levels more than three times higher than men from the same communities (16.9 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent). Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

Keep ReadingShow less
Police to share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality in high-profile cases

Decisions on providing such details have been left to individual forces (Photo: Getty Images)

Police to share suspects’ ethnicity and nationality in high-profile cases

POLICE forces across the UK have been instructed to consider disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in high-profile and sensitive cases, under new national guidance aimed at improving transparency and reducing the spread of misinformation.

The direction, issued jointly by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing, came into immediate effect on Wednesday (13).

Keep ReadingShow less
Maratha sword of Raghuji Bhosale returns home from UK

Maharashtra state culture minister Adv. Ashish Shelar receives the 18th-century sword of Raghuji Raje Bhosale in London on August 11, 2025.

Maratha sword of Raghuji Bhosale returns home from UK

MEMBERS of the Maharashtrian diaspora in London on Tuesday (12) celebrated the “homecoming” of a historic 18th-century sword belonging to the famous Maratha general Raghuji Bhosale I, founder of the Bhosale dynasty of Nagpur.

Maharashtra state minister for culture and IT, Ashish Shelar, addressed the Maharashtra Mandal London gathering a day after he took formal possession of the “Khanda”, which the state government had acquired for more than £39,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in April.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epping protests

Protesters calling for the closure of The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping on August 8, 2025.

Getty Images

Epping seeks court order to stop housing asylum seekers in hotel

Highlights:

  • Epping Forest District Council applies for High Court injunction over Bell Hotel use
  • Protests began after asylum seeker charged with assaulting a 14-year-old girl
  • At least six protests since July, with 28 arrests and 16 charges
  • Council cites breach of planning permission and community safety concerns

THE COUNCIL in Epping, northeast of London, has applied for a High Court injunction to stop asylum seekers being housed in a local hotel, following protests, some of which turned violent.

Keep ReadingShow less
London-air-Getty

The forecast, produced by Imperial College London, prompted the mayor’s office to trigger the alert. (Representational image: Getty)

getty images

High air pollution alert issued for London amid heatwave

A HIGH air pollution alert has been issued for London on Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to exceed 30 degrees celsius.

City Hall said strong sunshine and hot weather are expected to lead to high ozone levels, with airflow from mainland Europe likely to worsen the situation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us