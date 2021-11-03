Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

Business

US-EU trade deal puts British steel exporters at ‘disadvantage’

British steelmakers feel that European Union’s duty-free access to the US market would hurt the UK. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH steelmakers feel the recent trade deal between the EU and the US ending the import duty on several items has put the UK at a “competitive disadvantage”.

Under the deal, Washington will allow EU countries duty-free access for steel and aluminium exports to the US in volumes comparable to those shipped before tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.

In response, the EU removed retaliatory tariffs on US products including whiskey, powerboats and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

However, the agreement does not cover the UK, making British steel exporters feel left out.

As the deal effectively makes steel exported from the EU cheaper than that from Britain, trade body UK Steel fears it will result in a churn that would hurt British exporters of the commodity.

“The substantial competitive advantage that this deal provides EU steel producers over UK ones will undoubtedly result in our export orders to the US market being lost to EU exporters,” UK Steel director-general Gareth Stace told the BBC.

“Whilst it is promising to see the US take steps to open up access to its steel markets again, there is significant concern that UK producers have been left behind in this process and continue to wait for their own deal.”

However, the UK government made it clear that it is conscious of the issue and that it is actively holding negotiations with the US to end the trade tariffs between the two countries.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a tweet, “We remain focused on agreeing (to) a resolution that sees damaging tariffs removed to the benefit of both UK and US businesses”.

“We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and aluminium. It is encouraging that the US is taking steps to de-escalate this issue,” she tweeted.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Nokia claims top 5G speed of 9.85 Gbps on Vodafone Idea network
UK
Jaguar Land Rover reports £302m loss as chip shortage hits production
INDIA
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence
INDIA
Investor appetite continues for Indian unicorns
UK
Issa brothers plan aggressive European expansion
INDIA
Market regulator warns Vedanta over related-party transactions
UK
UK watchdog to investigate Morrisons’ takeover
INDIA
Infosys, BP to help businesses improve energy efficiency
INDIA
Inflation threatens to dent demand in India
INDIA
India’s central bank chief Shaktikanta Das gets 3-year extension
INDIA
Indian bosses of UK’s defunct company accused of defrauding bank
PAKISTAN
Saudi Arabia agrees to help Pakistan with £3bn
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming…
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air…
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim…
Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With…
US-EU trade deal puts British steel exporters at ‘disadvantage’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE