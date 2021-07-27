Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

HEADLINE STORY

UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes, clean energy

FILE PHOTO: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) shakes hands with President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta at 10 Downing Street on January 21, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK on Tuesday (27) announced £132m of new investments in Kenya to support building new green affordable homes, connecting households to clean energy, and boosting manufacturing.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was on a three-day visit to the UK to co-host the Global Education Summit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London.

Kenyatta witnessed the signing of a new memorandum of understanding between TheCityUK and the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority.

The new partnership will help to channel international investment into Kenya and the wider region, making sure firms and investors are able to make the most of trade and investment opportunities, a statement said.

It will also boost the African nation’s closer collaboration with the London Stock Exchange.

“This £132 million package of new UK-Kenya deals from the UK government and British firms will support investment in the region, including building new green affordable homes, connecting households to clean energy, and boosting manufacturing,” said Raab.

“This package of investments will create new jobs and unlock new opportunities for the UK and Kenyan businesses by strengthening the relationship between Nairobi and the City of London.”

British insurer Prudential intends to be the first firm to set up in Nairobi’s new International Financial Centre. Kenyan mining company Mayflower Gold announced plans to dual list its shares on both the London and Nairobi Stock Exchanges in a deal worth £14m, the statement added.

“Africa is an important part of our long term growth strategy and I am delighted that the UK and Kenya are collaborating on financial services, where there are many opportunities for innovation. Prudential is proud to be working with both countries on this initiative,” said Prudential PLC Chair Shriti Vadera.

“Joining the International Financial Centre in Nairobi is testament to our long-term commitment to supporting financial sector development across Africa.”

As part of Kenyatta’s visit, £28m of private investment in Kenyan manufacturing was confirmed under the UK’s Manufacturing Africa initiative, and UK firm ARC Ride announced plans to invest £4.5m in growing its fleet of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Foreign Secretary also announced a new £58m fund, anchored by £35m of UK government investment, which will finance the construction of 10,000 green affordable homes in Kenya.

Delivered by TradeMark East Africa, and backed by £18m of UK funding, a new digital customs system for Kenya will boost the nation’s economy and would grow £1.4bn mutual trade.

Kenyatta also met COP President Alok Sharma to celebrate progress on the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action. The UK announced £3.7m of new UK funding to accelerate Kenya’s climate transition, including projects supporting renewable energy, clean cooling, and forest restoration.

On Wednesday (28), Kenyatta will meet Johnson ahead of the Education Summit.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Dr Kailash Chand lived a ‘life of service to his patients and fellow doctors’
News
South Asians 2.3 times more likely to face stop and searches than white Britons in…
News
Johnson launches new crime plan as MPs raise concern over ‘discriminatory’ stop-and-search proposal
News
‘Life expectancy in UK lowest in mixed ethnic and White groups’
News
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in key services
HEADLINE STORY
Former Tameside doctor and NHS campaigner Dr Kailash Chand dies at 73
News
UK is ‘not out of woods yet’, says No 10 as cases fall…
News
Exclusive: Indian artist wins UK’s prestigious art award
News
Johnson tweets about London floods as heavy rains hit capital
News
New £48m-backed strategy to smoothen adoption process, benefit ethnic minorities
HEADLINE STORY
UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades, says report
HEADLINE STORY
Sajid Javid apologises for urging people not to ‘cower from’ Covid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Scientists to UK government: Take action to reduce impacts of…
Man arrested in Pakistan for forcing Hindu boy to hurl…
UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes,…
Dean returns from double Covid to British one-two gold
UK-Indian business partnership makes vaccination drive successful
6 Rohingyas killed, thousands relocated in Bangladesh landslides, floods