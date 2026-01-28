Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK announces support package for pubs and live music venues

Under Tuesday’s package, pubs will receive a 15 per cent discount on their business rate bills, with those bills frozen for a further two years.

UK pubs

Rachel Reeves drinks a gin and tonic during a visit to the Goldsmiths Arms pub in Penge following the government's announcement on a pub support package on January 27, 2026.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 28, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK government on Tuesday announced a support package for pubs and live music venues in England, offering relief from increases in property taxes announced last year that affected the hospitality sector.

The measures follow concerns raised after planned rises in commercial property taxes were set out in November’s budget, prompting warnings of closures across the sector. More than 1,000 landlords had responded by banning Labour Party lawmakers from their premises.

Pubs have faced long-term pressures linked to changes in drinking habits and demographics, though they continue to play a role in local communities.

SECTOR WARNED THAT JOBS AT RISK

Under Tuesday’s package, pubs will receive a 15 per cent discount on their business rate bills, with those bills frozen for a further two years.

“This support is worth 1,650 pounds for the average pub just next year, and will mean that around three quarters of pubs will see their bills either fall or stay the same next year,” Treasury minister Daniel Tomlinson told parliament.

The British Beer and Pub Association, which had warned that 15,000 jobs could be at risk without support, said there would be “a sigh of relief from landlords across the country”.

The government also said on Tuesday that it would review how hotels are valued for calculating business rates, which could lead to further relief.

“The reality remains that we still have restaurants and hotels facing severe challenges from successive budgets. They need to see substantive solutions that genuinely reduce their costs,” said Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality.

LATEST GOVERNMENT U-TURN

The decision to ease the tax rise for pubs is the latest in a series of partial or full reversals by prime minister Keir Starmer’s government as it seeks to address a weak economy, respond to polling pressures, and balance public finances.

Earlier reversals followed pressure from within the Labour Party and voters, including proposals to raise more tax from farmers, cut welfare spending, and reduce subsidies on energy bills for elderly people.

Highlighting the pressures on the sector, Revel Collective, which owns 62 pubs and bars across Britain, appointed administrators on Tuesday. It said 21 sites would close immediately, resulting in 590 job losses.

Alongside the support package, the government also launched a new High Street Strategy, which it said was aimed at supporting the retail and hospitality sectors.

(With inputs from agencies)

business rateshospitality sectorpubsuk government

Related News

Andy Burnham
News

Andy Burnham blocked from seeking parliamentary return

Pakistan cricket team
Featured

Pakistan name squad for T20 World Cup; Bangladesh absence 'sad moment' for cricket

Priya Kapur
Business

Sunjay Kapur's mother alleges fraud over family trust assets

Heathrow
News

Heathrow becomes world's largest airport to ditch 100ml liquid limit

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us