Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer appoints Varun Chandra as special envoy to US

“Chandra will lead work across government to advance the UK’s economic interests in the United States and drive forward trade and investment opportunities in both countries,” Starmer’s office said in a statement.

Varun Chandra

Chandra played a role in helping facilitate more than $10 billion in economic deals announced during Trump’s state visit to Britain in September.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek Mishra Jan 24, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has appointed his business adviser Varun Chandra as special envoy to the United States on trade and investment, his office said on Friday.

“Chandra will lead work across government to advance the UK’s economic interests in the United States and drive forward trade and investment opportunities in both countries,” Starmer’s office said in a statement.

The appointment comes at a time of tensions between Britain and the United States over president Donald Trump’s pursuit of Greenland, his comments on NATO troops staying off the front line in Afghanistan, and his Board of Peace initiative.

Chandra will work alongside diplomat Christian Turner, who was named last month to replace former ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson. Mandelson was dismissed in September following emails he sent in support of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources told Reuters that Chandra, who had also interviewed for the ambassador role in Washington, will be based in Britain and will travel regularly to the United States. Turner is expected to arrive in the United States next week, one source said.

The appointment formalises a role Chandra has already been carrying out as a key contact with senior US officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, a source said to Reuters.

Chandra played a role in helping facilitate more than $10 billion in economic deals announced during Trump’s state visit to Britain in September.

Lutnick shared a photograph with Chandra on X last month, writing: “Always great to be with Varun Chandra. He is an excellent representative of Great Britain and a trusted friend. Our partnership is deep and the future looks bright.”

Chandra joined Starmer’s team in July 2024 after spending a decade at strategic advisory firm Hakluyt & Co and has links with U.S. business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, the source said.

Bloomberg first reported the appointment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

keir starmer trade and investment uk politics us varun chandra

Related News

Uday Virmani​
News

Bristol University names Virmani and Jones to lead India campus

Historic India-EU trade deal 'set to slash tariffs'
News

Historic India-EU trade deal 'set to slash tariffs'

Heathrow
News

Heathrow becomes world's largest airport to ditch 100ml liquid limit

Karachi mall fire death toll
News

Death toll in Karachi mall fire rises to 55

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us