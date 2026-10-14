Pensioners could be missing out on £4,500 a year as UK launches new benefits drive

Pension Credit is worth more than £4,500 a year on average.

The Department for Work and Pensions will distribute 660,000 leaflets across seven UK areas.

Homeowners and pensioners with savings may still qualify, depending on their circumstances.

Pensioners across the UK are being urged to check whether they qualify for Pension Credit, as the Government steps up efforts to reach older people who may be missing out on thousands of pounds in annual support.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is sending 660,000 leaflets to households in seven areas with a high proportion of low-income pensioners. The campaign aims to explain who can claim, how to apply and how relatives can help older family members navigate the process.

Pension Credit is worth more than £4,500 a year on average, according to the Government. The benefit can also unlock access to other forms of support, helping eligible pensioners manage bills and everyday expenses.

The leaflets are being distributed in Glasgow, Powys, Stockton-on-Tees, inland Cornwall, Birmingham, East Suffolk and Manchester. The campaign forms part of the DWP’s Pension Credit Week of Action, which aims to challenge misconceptions about eligibility and encourage more people to apply.

Who can claim Pension Credit?

Pension Credit is designed to provide extra financial support to people over State Pension age who have a low income. Eligibility depends on individual circumstances, including income and, in some cases, a partner’s financial situation.

The DWP is specifically addressing the misconception that owning a home or having savings automatically rules someone out. Neither necessarily prevents a claim, although savings and other financial circumstances can affect the amount someone receives or whether they qualify.

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said too many older people were missing out on support available to them.

“Far too many pensioners are missing out on support they’re entitled to. Pension Credit is worth more than £4,500 a year on average and can make a real difference to people’s finances, while also opening the door to help with bills and other everyday costs,” he said.

“If you think you might be eligible, it’s worth checking. We want to make sure pensioners get the support they’re entitled to and don’t miss out on money that could help them in retirement.”

Around 1.4 million pensioner households are already receiving Pension Credit. The DWP recorded an additional 33,500 applications last year following its biggest-ever awareness campaign for the benefit.

However, the scale of missed claims remains a concern. Independent Age said its analysis found that, in 2023-24, more than one million older people on low incomes who were eligible for Pension Credit did not receive it, leaving them collectively missing out on £2.5 billion in support.

Morgan Vine, director of policy and influencing at Independent Age, said the charity regularly heard from older people experiencing financial hardship because they did not know about the benefit or realise they qualified.

The organisation welcomed the Government’s renewed efforts to improve awareness and said it would continue working to address low take-up.

What other support can pensioners receive?

Pension Credit can open the door to additional assistance, depending on eligibility and the relevant rules. Other forms of support for older people include the Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payments, Attendance Allowance and the State Pension.

The Government says the State Pension is set to rise by up to £2,100 over the current Parliament. The amount an individual receives will depend on their circumstances and the applicable increases.

The new campaign builds on previous awareness work carried out during 2025. Alongside the leaflets, the Government is using print, television, radio and social media advertising, including a partnership with ITV quiz show The Chase.

The DWP is also encouraging pensioners and their families to keep the leaflet somewhere visible, such as on the fridge, so the information is readily available when they are ready to check eligibility or make a claim.

Older people who need help understanding their options can also seek guidance from organisations including Independent Age and Citizens Advice.

For pensioners on tight budgets, the key message is to check rather than assume they are ineligible. Pension Credit is not a universal payment, but those who qualify could receive a meaningful boost to their retirement income and gain access to further support.