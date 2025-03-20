Passport fees set to increase from April

THE COST of UK passports is set to rise from April, subject to parliamentary approval.
The fee for a standard online application within the UK will increase from £88.50 to £94.50 for adults and from £57.50 to £61.50 for children. Postal applications will go up from £100 to £107 for adults and from £69 to £74 for children.
Premium Service (1-day) applications within the UK will rise from £207.50 to £222 for adults and from £176.50 to £189 for children.
For overseas applicants, the fee for a standard online application will increase from £101 to £108 for adults and from £65.50 to £70 for children.
Standard paper applications from overseas will go up from £112.50 to £120.50 for adults and from £77 to £82.50 for children.
The Home Office said the changes will help cover processing costs and reduce reliance on general taxation. Fees contribute to passport application processing, consular support overseas, and border processing costs.
In 2024, 99.7 per cent of standard UK applications were processed within three weeks.