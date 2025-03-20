Passport fees set to increase from April

She stepped down from her role as economic secretary to the Treasury in January. While maintaining her innocence, she resigned to avoid becoming a "distraction" to the government.



ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen rejected Siddiq's claims, telling the BBC the investigation was "based on documentary evidence of corruption" and not targeted. He invited Siddiq to "come and defend her case" in Bangladesh with legal support.



The former minister had referred herself to the prime minister's ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus when the allegations first emerged. Sir Laurie's report found no evidence of wrongdoing but noted it was "regrettable" that Siddiq hadn't been more alert to potential reputation risks linked to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister.



Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who accepted her resignation, indicated the "door remains open" for her return. Starmer and Siddiq represent neighbouring North London constituencies and are reportedly close friends.



The ACC is investigating claims that Hasina and her family misappropriated up to £3.9 billion from infrastructure projects in Bangladesh. The probe stems from allegations by Bobby Hajjaj, a political opponent of Hasina.



Court documents reviewed by the BBC show Hajjaj has accused Siddiq of helping broker a 2013 deal with Russia that inflated the price of a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh.



Siddiq's lawyers maintain she had no involvement in the nuclear deal, despite being photographed at a Kremlin signing ceremony with her aunt and Russian president Vladimir Putin. They explained that "family members" often "accompany Heads of State on state visits".



The lawyers also dismissed claims about a £700,000 London flat gifted to Siddiq in 2004 being linked to embezzlement as "absurd", noting it was given to her 10 years before the nuclear deal by a close family friend.



Sir Laurie's investigation revealed Siddiq was "unaware of the origins of her ownership" of the King's Cross flat "despite having signed a Land Registry transfer form". He called this an "unfortunate misunderstanding" which meant the public had been "inadvertently misled".



Siddiq's legal team has demanded the ACC stop "manufacturing false allegations" and cease media briefings "designed to harm her reputation". They've requested any legitimate questions be put to her by 25 March 2025.



The BBC has seen a letter from the ACC spokesman claiming Siddiq has lived most of her adult life in homes belonging to close associates of the "extremely corrupt" Awami League party. The spokesman added that it's hard to believe Siddiq didn't know about the true character of her aunt Hasina's government. The ACC said they would contact her legal team soon.