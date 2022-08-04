Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation

“As Prime Minister I would prioritise gripping inflation, growing the economy and then cutting taxes,” Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister, said the country’s next government must deal with inflation rather than risk exacerbating it.

“The Bank has acted today and it is imperative that any future government grips inflation, not exacerbates it,” Sunak said in a statement responding to the Bank of England’s move to hike rates by half a percentage point to 1.75%.

The Bank’s decision was its biggest hike in 27 years, and it came despite a warning that a long recession was on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%.

“As Prime Minister I would prioritise gripping inflation, growing the economy, and then cutting taxes,” Sunak said.

“Increasing borrowing will put upward pressure on interest rates, which will mean increased payments on people’s mortgages. It will also make high inflation and high prices last for longer, making everyone poorer.”

His comments refer to the central dividing line in the leadership contest, in which his rival Liz Truss has promised to cut taxes immediately. Sunak has warned that would stoke inflation and said he would delay tax cuts until further down the line.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Jasper and Willow: Sibling rescue felines declared UK’s joint National Cat of the Year for…
News
‘Brazilian Hulk’ Valdir Segato, known for injecting oil into muscles, dead at 55
News
Feminine hygiene products – are they any good?
News
Windsor Castle intruder Jaswant Singh Chail charged with treason
News
Women or non-binary artists comprise just five per cent of UK music industry, landmark report…
News
Diversity officer held guilty of discrimination for assuming her colleague was ‘oppressed’ because of her…
News
Suella Braverman says diversity zealots have created dangerous ‘new religion’, punish unbelievers
News
Rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
News
Women aged 40-60 should have routine weight counselling, female health group says
News
Starting anew: UK city marks 50 years since Ugandan Asians expelled
News
Former health secretary Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss to be prime minister
News
Bullying and harassment destroyed our careers, academics at UCL allege
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Is Tom Cruise exiting Mission Impossible franchise after Dead Reckoning…
UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation
This hotel in Cologne offers beer on tap
Jasper and Willow: Sibling rescue felines declared UK’s joint National…
‘Brazilian Hulk’ Valdir Segato, known for injecting oil into muscles,…
Feminine hygiene products – are they any good?