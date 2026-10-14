UK-India trade deal could help Bentley triple sales in India, says executive

Bentley says the UK-India trade deal could help triple its sales forecast for India.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase could see its price fall by 30 to 35 per cent, according to a company executive.

The carmaker sold 21 vehicles in India in 2025 and operates through three dealership partners.

British luxury carmaker Bentley expects the UK-India free trade agreement to significantly improve its prospects in India, with a senior executive saying the deal could help triple its sales forecast for the market.

Axel Dewitz, a member of Bentley’s board, said the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries had created an opportunity for businesses to expand their commercial ties following its implementation in July 2026.

“I believe the FTA will help drive sales and increase the turnover that Bentley and our partners in India can generate. It should significantly improve our sales outlook, potentially tripling our sales forecast for the Indian market,” Dewitz told PTI on Tuesday (13).

He said lower customs duties, particularly on vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, were expected to have a positive effect on sales. However, Dewitz stressed that Bentley’s strategy was not focused solely on increasing volumes, given its positioning in the luxury car market.

How could the trade deal affect Bentley prices?

One of the clearest potential benefits for customers is a reduction in the price of the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB). Dewitz said its price could fall by approximately 30 to 35 per cent as a result of the agreement.

He described the expected reduction as a “clear and direct benefit” for customers. The projected cut, however, should not be taken as a confirmed retail price change until the company announces revised prices.

The reduction in import duties could make some British luxury vehicles more accessible to Indian buyers, although their high prices mean the market is likely to remain relatively small.

For Bentley, the opportunity is to use improved pricing to attract more customers without moving away from its premium positioning. Dewitz’s comments indicate that the company sees the agreement as a way to strengthen its sales outlook rather than simply pursue higher volumes.

Bentley restructures its Indian retail network

Bentley has three dealership partners in India, located in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company recently restructured its retail network and is working with local retailers to support its business in the country.

The trade agreement is also expected to create opportunities for other businesses on both sides of the India-UK relationship.

Jonathan Reynolds, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, said there was excitement in both countries about the future of their commercial relationship. He described the agreement as a “floor and not the ceiling” for further expansion.

Reynolds also said the UK had signed an agreement with Maharashtra, one of India’s most industrialised states, to unlock additional trade opportunities.

For Bentley, the potential sales boost will depend on how lower import duties translate into final prices and whether those changes encourage more Indian buyers to purchase its vehicles. The company’s forecast points to an opportunity, but a tripling of sales has not yet been confirmed.