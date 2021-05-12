Trending Now

UK government to introduce criticised voter ID law this year


A person counts votes for the Welsh parliament, at a counting centre in Cardiff. (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)
A person counts votes for the Welsh parliament, at a counting centre in Cardiff. (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)

UK government will introduce a new law this year to crack down on voter fraud and introduce rules that would require voters to prove their identities.

However, critics say this move would deter people from casting ballots.

Currently, voters need to only give their name and address to be able to vote, but the government says additional measures are required to make the system fairer by also tightening the rules for absent voting and prevent voter intimidation.

“Stealing someone’s vote is stealing their voice. We must go further to protect and modernise our precious democracy,” Chloe Smith, minister for the Constitution and Devolution, said in a statement.

“Our robust package of measures will stamp out the space for such damage to take place in our elections again and give the public confidence that their vote is theirs and theirs alone – no matter how they choose to cast it.”

But civil liberties groups have criticised the plans, saying the move would discriminate against those voters, often from ethnic minority and working class backgrounds, who lack photo identification or dissuade others to take part in elections.

The government has said the legislation would make clear that local authorities must provide a “voter card” free of charge and that a broad range of documents would be accepted.








Most Popular

Boris Johnson to set out next phase of lockdown easing in England

Arooj Shah to be Oldham's new council leader

Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe shot before NCB probe into Bollywood

India installs net across Ganges river to catch bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims

Bengaluru FC told to exit Maldives after COVID-19 protocol breach



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×