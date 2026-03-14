The US launches a forced labour trade probe covering 60 economies including the UK.

The move comes after a Supreme Court ruling blocked Donald Trump’s earlier tariff system.

New investigations could reopen tariff tensions between Washington and its allies.

The UK has been named among 60 economies facing a new US forced labour trade investigation, as Washington explores fresh ways to rebuild tariff pressure following a legal setback to Donald Trump’s earlier trade policy.

The probe was launched by the US Trade Representative (USTR) and will examine whether governments around the world have failed to stop goods made with forced labour from entering global supply chains. Officials say the investigation will look at whether such failures disadvantage US workers and businesses.

The UK appears on the list alongside the European Union, China, India, Australia, Canada and Israel. Russia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also been included.

The announcement comes shortly after the US Supreme Court struck down the administration’s so-called reciprocal tariff regime. Following the ruling, the president imposed a blanket 10 per cent tariff on most imports for 150 days, using alternative legal powers.

While the measure is temporary, it signals Washington’s intention to keep trade pressure firmly in place while new investigations move forward.

Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, said the inquiry would assess whether foreign governments had taken “sufficient steps” to prevent the import of goods produced using forced labour. The probe would also evaluate how such practices affect American workers and businesses, he reportedly said in a statement.

Trade tensions widen beyond rivals

The decision to include close allies such as the UK is likely to raise eyebrows, particularly at a time when geopolitical tensions are already running high.

The investigations were announced just a day after the USTR opened another probe into state support for industries in 16 economies, which could also result in additional charges on exports entering the US.

Those economies include China and the European Union, signalling a broader push by Washington to examine what it views as unfair trade practices across multiple fronts.

The latest developments also unfold against the backdrop of rising global uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict, which has already triggered energy-led inflation concerns across several economies.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration’s stance in an interview with Sky News. If allies take issue with tariffs returning to previous levels, he said, it would raise questions about whether they were truly allies, as quoted in a news report.

Bessent added that governments had been warned about the administration’s plans well in advance. Officials had already indicated that if the Supreme Court ruled against the earlier tariff framework, Washington would pursue other routes to rebuild its tariff barriers.

Clock ticking before July tariff deadline

The USTR hopes to conclude both investigations before the current 150-day tariff window expires in July.

Greer indicated that the process could still leave room for negotiated solutions. Governments may be able to address concerns before penalties are imposed, potentially avoiding additional tariffs.

The law used to launch the investigations allows tariffs to be introduced without Congressional approval if a country or trading bloc is judged to be putting the US at a disadvantage.

For now, the outcome remains uncertain. But with the UK and several other major economies caught in the probe, the move signals that Washington’s trade disputes could soon widen once again.