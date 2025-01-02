Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

After 40 years, toxic waste from Bhopal gas leak site sent for disposal

The plant, now owned by Dow Chemical, had been a symbol of industrialisation in India, offering jobs and producing affordable pesticides for farmers.

union-carbide-plant-getty

The disaster claimed over 5,000 lives and affected more than half a million people in Bhopal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 02, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIAN authorities have announced the completion of moving toxic waste from the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to a disposal facility.

The disaster, which occurred nearly 40 years ago, claimed over 5,000 lives and affected more than half a million people in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In the early hours of 3 December 1984, a leak of methyl isocyanate gas from a pesticide plant owned by Union Carbide Corporation poisoned thousands.

The plant, now owned by Dow Chemical, had been a symbol of industrialisation in India, offering jobs and producing affordable pesticides for farmers.

On Thursday, 12 containers carrying 337 metric tons of toxic waste were transported to Pithampur, located about 230 km from Bhopal.

The process took place under heavy security, Swatantra Kumar Singh, the director of the Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation department, told Reuters.

The state government stated that the incineration process would take three to nine months. A trial run conducted in 2015, involving the disposal of 10 metric tons of waste, had confirmed emissions within national standards, Singh said.

Singh assured that the disposal process is environmentally safe and will not harm the local ecosystem.

However, activist Rachna Dhingra, who has worked with survivors of the tragedy, expressed concerns over the environmental impact.

She stated that the solid waste generated after incineration would be buried in a landfill, potentially leading to water contamination.

"Why is the polluter Union Carbide and Dow Chemical not being compelled to clean up its toxic waste in Bhopal?" Dhingra asked.
The Union Carbide plant was built in 1969 and operated until the disaster struck, leaving a lasting legacy of industrial and environmental challenges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

1984 bhopal gas tragedybhopal gas leakbhopal gas tragedydow chemicalenvironmental impactunion carbide

Related News

Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'
News

Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

Brahmaputra-dam-getty
News

China's massive Brahmaputra dam raises alarm in India and Bangladesh

Abdul-Khalique-Bhatti
Business

Abdul Khalique Bhatti, former Bestway director, passes away

Bangladesh court rejects bail for Hindu monk
News

Bangladesh court rejects bail for Hindu monk

More For You

India-Pakistan-Getty

This annual exchange has been taking place for over three decades, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (Representational image: Getty)

India, Pakistan share nuclear facilities list under annual pact

INDIA and Pakistan exchanged lists of their nuclear installations on Wednesday under a bilateral agreement that prohibits attacks on each other's atomic facilities.

This annual exchange has been taking place for over three decades, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Keep ReadingShow less
New laws target suspected people smugglers with strict restrictions

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

New laws target suspected people smugglers with strict restrictions

SUSPECTED UK people smugglers could face travel bans and swifter social media and mobile phone curbs, under government plans announced Thursday (2) to reduce cross-Channel migrant arrivals by boat.

The Home Office announced the plan to impose new interim Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) on smugglers before they have been criminally charged, the day after figures showed soaring arrival numbers in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Makhan Singh Mauji

Mauji, who had connections to gurdwaras in Northampton, Bedford, and Milton Keynes, was charged in 2023. (Photo: X/@HertsPolice)

Sikh leader sentenced to 24 years in jail for sexual abuse of girls

MAKHAN SINGH MAUJI, a Sikh celebrant, has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls between 1983 and 1987.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Mauji, 71, targeted girls aged eight to 14 in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, including at a gurdwara.

Keep ReadingShow less
Who is New Orleans attack suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

This undated and unlocated handout image released by the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a photo of deceased New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar. (Photo by FBI / AFP)

Who is New Orleans attack suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

THE New Orleans attack suspect, identified by the FBI as 42-year-old US citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar, appeared to be a real estate agent from Texas who served for years in the military but experienced financial difficulties and divorce.

In a video posted on YouTube four years ago, Jabbar -- speaking with a southern US accent -- boasted of his skills as a "fierce negotiator" as he advertised his property management services to potential clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-snow-alert-getty

The Met Office predicts 5cm of snow in the Midlands, Wales, and northern England, with 20-30cm expected on high ground in Wales and the Pennines. (Representational image: Getty)

Three-day snow alert issued as Arctic air hits UK

SNOW is forecast to hit much of the UK from Saturday, with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for snow across England, Wales, and parts of Scotland.

The warnings, which begin at noon on Saturday and last until 9 am on Monday, anticipate icy conditions and significant disruption, according to the BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications