Top British-Indian woman officer settles racial discrimination case with Met Police

A TOP British-Indian woman police officer has struck a confidential settlement with the Met Police, after initiating legal action against Scotland Yard over allegations of racial and gender discrimination.

Parm Sandhu, a chief superintendent with the Metropolitan Police, had claimed that she was denied promotions and opportunities at work due to her race and gender.

The 55-year-old said she had agreed to a confidential settlement after she left the force last year, after being cleared of misconduct allegations.

“I have settled my claims with the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service). The terms of the settlement are confidential. I have no further comment to make,” she told the Daily Mirror.

Sandhu is likely to have received a six-figure sum and signed a non-disclosure agreement, which means the details of the case cannot be aired in public.

“Worked with some fabulous people. Had some good times and painful experiences, but I know I made a difference,” Sandhu said soon after she quit the Met Police in October last year.

The former officer took the legal step at the end of an internal Met Police investigation, which exonerated her of gross misconduct in June last year.

The inquiry, launched in June 2018, probed whether Sandhu encouraged her colleagues to support her nomination for a Queen’s Police Medal.

The internal Met Police investigation concluded that Sandhu had “no case to answer” and would face no further action, with restrictions on her duties at work being lifted.

Sandhu, who joined the police service in 1989, rose through the ranks to become Borough Commander in Richmond-upon-Thames.

She had made a splash as the head of a “Line of Duty” anti-corruption squad set up after the racially motivated murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence in South East London, in 1993.

She was one of the most senior ethnic minority woman officers in the Met Police and had received an Asian Women of Achievement Award for her achievements in the police force in 2006.