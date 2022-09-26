Top 3 Culturally Themed Casino Games and Their Fascinating Origins

Casino games in the real world and online come in all shapes and sizes with many themes based on diverse cultures. Three of the most popular cultural themes for these games are Indian Bollywood, Irish Lore, and Ancient Egypt.

Bollywood

Many casino games give culture nods to India with games such as Indian Ruby or Jewels of India, but perhaps the most famous theme is Bollywood with games such as Bollywood Story, Bollywood Bonanza, and Bollywood Diva. People from all parts of the world are fascinated with Bollywood Films and love the jewelled and colourful aesthetic, but may not know its origins.

Bollywood is a cheeky nickname for the Indian cinema industry, often called the Bombay Film Business. The very first movie to be shot and presented in India was in 1896 in Bombay, which is modern-day Mumbai. In the 1930s, feature Hindi films became so popular that huge movie theatres were being built throughout India. Los Angeles’ Hollywood may have grown faster than Bollywood, but today Bollywood is the largest producer of films in the world and has been for over a decade. Popular classic films include Mother India, Dil Chahta Hai, and Sholay.

Irish Folklore

If you’ve ever played an online casino game to win a pot of gold, you’ve been immersed in true Irish Folklore. Games such as Rainbow Riches slots, Slots O’ Gold, and Leprechauns’ Gold feature the telltale signs of St. Patrick’s Day, but where did the leprechaun myth come from, and what is actually at the end of the rainbow?

The lore of leprechauns began in the eighth century and during that time, most people thought they were real. Believed to be part fairy, these short fellows were said to dwell in hollow tree trunks and caves. There are two ancient words that the word leprechaun is said to originate. ‘Luchorpán’ is said to mean small body and ‘Leath Bhrogan’ is an ancient term meaning shoemaker. The famous lore states that leprechauns were the shoemakers of the fairy world and that is how they earned their famous pot of gold, before hiding it where no human could find it, at the end of a rainbow.

Ancient Egypt

The modern world is fascinated with Ancient Egypt and all the mysteries it holds – legends, pyramids, the Nile, and Pharaohs are seen throughout popular culture. Ancient Egypt has been borrowed for movies, television shows, beauty, fashion, and architecture, but it’s also made its presence known as one of the leading themes in online casino games. Players have their pick from Book of Dead, Ramses Revenge, and Golden Glyph, but why is the world so taken with this ancient culture?

The West’s fascination with Egypt began in 1798 when Napoleon invaded with 167 scholars. Their findings of ancient antiquities including obelisks and the Rosetta Stone fascinated people into a frenzy dubbed Egyptomania. Since then the mystery of hidden tombs, trick chambers, sunken cities, hieroglyphics, and an interesting burial ritual has fascinated the masses.