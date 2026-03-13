Sunrisers Leeds face backlash for signing Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed

SUNRISERS LEEDS have faced backlash on social media after the Indian-owned Hundred franchise signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed this week.

Relations between India and Pakistan mean the two teams only play each other in major global cricket tournaments.

Pakistan players have not played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Before this week's inaugural Hundred auction in London, there had been speculation that Pakistan players could face a "shadow ban", with teams linked to IPL owners refusing to bid for them.

Four franchises in the competition — MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave — are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

However, Sunrisers Leeds signed Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 ($252,000).

Usman Tariq was the only other Pakistan player bought in the auction. He was picked by American-backed Birmingham Phoenix.

In the women's auction on Wednesday, the only two Pakistan players available — Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal — went unsold.

Last month, the England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement saying all eight city-based franchises in the 100-ball competition would select players based only on performance.

After the signing of Ahmed, Sunrisers Leeds faced criticism from some Indian cricket fans on social media.

The @SunrisersLeeds account on X was suspended overnight. It returned on Friday with a new follower base, but comments focused on Ahmed's signing.

The same issue appeared in the club's Instagram comments. It also spread to the accounts of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is also owned by the Sun Group media conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies)