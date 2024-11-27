TfL approves assisted dying campaign amid criticism

The campaign, organised by Dignity in Dying, was launched across the London travel network on 18 November.

Dignity in Dying’s ‘Let Us Choose’ campaign features individuals advocating for a change in the law on assisted dying. (Photo: X/@dignityindying)

By: EasternEye

TRANSPORT for London (TfL) has stated that adverts promoting the legalisation of assisted dying comply with its advertising policy.

Dignity in Dying’s “Let Us Choose” campaign features individuals advocating for a change in the law on assisted dying.

A spokesperson said the adverts used “positive imagery” to highlight why terminally ill individuals or their families support the campaign.

However, the campaign has faced criticism. Not Dead Yet UK, a group opposing euthanasia and assisted suicide, described the adverts as “absolutely tasteless given the seriousness of the issue and the risks associated with this law” in a post on X.

Some posters from the campaign have been covered by Samaritans posters, though the organisation stated it had not authorised this.

TfL confirmed it had reviewed the adverts against its advertising policy and the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) code, finding them compliant.

MPs are set to vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill for England and Wales on Friday.