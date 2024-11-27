  • Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

TfL approves assisted dying campaign amid criticism

The campaign, organised by Dignity in Dying, was launched across the London travel network on 18 November.

Dignity in Dying’s ‘Let Us Choose’ campaign features individuals advocating for a change in the law on assisted dying. (Photo: X/@dignityindying)

By: EasternEye

TRANSPORT for London (TfL) has stated that adverts promoting the legalisation of assisted dying comply with its advertising policy.

The campaign, organised by Dignity in Dying, was launched across the London travel network on 18 November, as reported by the BBC.

Dignity in Dying’s “Let Us Choose” campaign features individuals advocating for a change in the law on assisted dying.

A spokesperson said the adverts used “positive imagery” to highlight why terminally ill individuals or their families support the campaign.

However, the campaign has faced criticism. Not Dead Yet UK, a group opposing euthanasia and assisted suicide, described the adverts as “absolutely tasteless given the seriousness of the issue and the risks associated with this law” in a post on X.

Some posters from the campaign have been covered by Samaritans posters, though the organisation stated it had not authorised this.

TfL confirmed it had reviewed the adverts against its advertising policy and the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) code, finding them compliant.

MPs are set to vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill for England and Wales on Friday.

Related Stories
WORLD

Key details of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal
News

No extra bank holiday for 80th anniversary of WW2 end: Government
News

Britain poised for landmark assisted dying vote
UK

Disparities persist in access to fertility treatment: report
UK

Plans unveiled to get ‘Britain working again’
News

KC Sidhu denies misconduct allegations
News

Baroness Shriti Vadera appointed co-chair of Creative Industries Council
News

‘Harshita Brella faced dowry harassment from husband’
US

Trump threatens massive trade tariffs, China warns of conflict
News

Starmer pushes employment reforms, says country ‘isn’t working’
News

Poll shows nearly two-thirds support assisted dying
News

Falconer criticises Shabana Mahmood over opposition to assisted dying bill
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dignity in Dying TfL approves assisted dying campaign amid criticism
Key details of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal
‘Genetic triggers expose South Asians to earlier diabetes risk’
VE-Day-UK No extra bank holiday for 80th anniversary of WW2 end:…
Jay Bhattacharya Jay Bhattacharya named to lead top health institute by Trump
Britain poised for landmark assisted dying vote