Website Logo
  • Friday, October 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 457,191
Total Cases 34,246,157
Today's Fatalities 805
Today's Cases 14,348
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 457,191
Total Cases 34,246,157
Today's Fatalities 805
Today's Cases 14,348

CRICKET

Tall story as Holder catch breaks Bangladesh hearts

Jason Holder (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Jason Holder, who stands 6ft 7ins (2.01m) tall, took an outfield catch that helped West Indies keep their Twenty20 World Cup title hopes alive on Friday, leaving Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad to lament the fielder not being 5ft 10ins (1.78m) Shimron Hetmyer instead.

Holders West Indies prevailed in a last-ball thriller to down Bangladesh by three wickets and win their first match of the Super 12 stage.

Bangladesh needed 13 off the 20th over bowled by Andre Russell but fell just short on 139 for five to lose their third straight match, all but ending their chances of making the semi-finals.

But it was the final ball of the 19th over that saw the decisive blow when top-scorer Liton Das, who made 44, fell to Dwayne Bravo with Holder taking the catch at the edge of the long on boundary.

“If Liton’s last shot would have been six — I thought it was probably six, but that’s an advantage when you have a 6’5″ or 6’7″ tall fielder in your outfield who can catch,” said Mahmudullah.

“So I think probably that was one crucial moment in that catch.”

Mahmudullah, who remained unbeaten on 31 but failed to get his team over the line in Andre Russell’s last over, added: “In T20 games, you have these sort of close calls every now and then.

“Unfortunately, we came second today, but I think probably, if me or Liton got into the last over, we were both set, it would have been a different story.”

Holder had a telling impact with the wicket of opener Mohammed Naim, the match-defining catch and a five-ball 15 on his return to the team.

Holder was named in the main squad on Thursday in place of the injured Obed McCoy.

“I was obviously disappointed not to be a part of the original squad, but I’m here now,” the all-rounder told reporters.

“I can only control what is in front of me. Certain things are beyond my control. Every opportunity I get, I try to cherish it and make the most of it to help this team.”

Coming in at number nine, Holder hit two of the three sixes in the final over to boost the team total of 142 for seven after Nicholas Pooran smashed 40 off 22 balls.

Holder’s wicket of Naim and figures of 1-22 also played a part in the win, but he picked Russell’s last-ball yorker as his favourite moment of the match.

“The last ball that Russell bowled. Obviously, four runs, one ball to bowl the perfect yorker, which was a dot ball, was phenomenal,” said Holder.

“A lot of jubilation went through my veins especially, and then all the guys obviously played really well. So, yeah, that moment was the best moment for me. Let’s hope the next two games we can feel similarly.”

West Indies are fifth in the six-team group table with England Australia at the top with two wins each.

Only the top two qualify for the semi-finals.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
De Kock affair brings South Africa ‘closer together’
Sports
Asif Ali smashes Pakistan to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Sports
Cummins hails ‘form team’ England, shrugs off Ashes impact
Sports
‘Never let critics get to me’: Warner blasts match-winning 65 at World Cup
Sports
Waqar Younis apologises for ‘namaz in front of Hindus’ comment
Sports
Rashid pleads for peaceful Afghanistan, Pakistan clash after 2019 violence
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire to take no action against any employees after racism claims by Rafiq
Sports
Bullish Pakistan have ‘mindset of T20 champions’ says coach
CRICKET
De Kock apologises, says he will take a knee in future
Sports
Roy praises bowlers for England’s second T20 World Cup win
CRICKET
Bavuma surprised at De Kock’s refusal to take knee
Sports
Pacer Hossian replaces injured Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“I would love to do a horror-comedy film if someone…
Nawazuddin Siddiqui bids adieu to streaming platforms
Tall story as Holder catch breaks Bangladesh hearts
De Kock affair brings South Africa ‘closer together’
Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers
Asif Ali smashes Pakistan to World Cup win over Afghanistan