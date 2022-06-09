Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Taliban detain Afghan fashion model for ‘disrespecting Islam’ in YouTube video

Ajmal Haqiqi is known for his fashion shows, YouTube clips and modelling events

Image tweeted by @AjmalHaqiqi

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan arrested well-known model Ajmal Haqiqi and three of his colleagues, accusing them of disrespecting Islam and the holy book of Quran.

A handcuffed Haqiqi and his colleagues were later seen apologising to the government and religious scholars even as Amnesty International called the action “coercive” and their arrests “arbitrary”.

Based in Kabul, Haqiqi is known for his fashion shows, YouTube clips and modelling events.

Amnesty said he posted a video on his YouTube channel last week in which Quranic verses were allegedly used humorously by him and his three other colleagues.

“They were seen laughing as one of his colleagues, in a comical voice, recited verses of the Quran in Arabic. Later, on June 5, another video was posted by Haqiqi, in which he was seen apologising for the previous one,” the rights group said.

“Arbitrarily detaining YouTuber Haqiqi and his colleagues and coercing them into apologising because the Taliban de-facto authorities were offended by the video is a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression”.

It also urged the government to release them immediately and unconditionally and “end their continued censorship of those who wish to freely express their ideas.”

“This incident is a classic example of how the Taliban is creating a climate of fear in Afghanistan by using arbitrary arrests and coercion to force people into silence,” Amnesty said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month with Manchester Museum
News
Reliance-Apollo makes £5bn joint bid for UK pharmacy chain Boots
News
India among top 10 global economies for FDI in 2021 despite decline in investment to…
UK
Labour’s Lisa Nandy offers support to rail workers ahead of ‘biggest rail strike in modern…
News
UK ‘concerned’ over death sentences for British fighters in Ukraine
News
Trainee GP fined for hospital parking after night shifts overran by minutes says it shows…
News
Producer of ‘Blasphemous’ film ‘The Lady of Heaven’ blasts protesters
News
Believe it or not: Staring at your phone for too long can reduce…
UK
John Lyon School hosts Indian High Commission officials
UK
Pharmacists and nurses at GP clinics will be allowed to issue sick notes…
News
Gujarat woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy – see viral wedding pictures
News
Average cost of filling up car in UK crosses £100 mark
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
New Bollywood musical Bombay Superstar announces UK tour
Birthday Special: Top 5 must-watch films of Sonam Kapoor
Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month with Manchester Museum
Reliance-Apollo makes £5bn joint bid for UK pharmacy chain Boots
India among top 10 global economies for FDI in 2021…
Taliban detain Afghan fashion model for ‘disrespecting Islam’ in YouTube…