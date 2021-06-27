Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040

NEWS

Swintons pay off £2 million tax with mogul’s art collection

The Ashmolean Museum on Beaumont Street in Oxford, England. (Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

THE UK government accepted a collection of 18th-century art from the estate of Tilda Swinton’s father in lieu of £2,267,370 owed in inheritance tax, The Times reported.

This follows the death of actress’s father, major-general Sir John Swinton, in 2018.

As per government rules, such debt can be written off in exchange for objects of national importance.

The collection of paintings was taken from India in 1766 by captain Archibald Swinton after his tenure as an army surgeon in Bengal.

Swinton is believed to have received the collection as diplomatic gifts from Nawabs, a group that ruled Bengal at the time.

The paintings feature court scenes, a royal procession on horseback and evening entertainment with music and dance, a depiction of Nawabs’ rule over Bengal.

They are understood to have been kept at Kimmerghame House in Duns, Berwickshire, the ancestral home of the Swintons of Kimmerghame. Sir John lived there until his death.

National Museums Scotland has received the “exceptional” collection, the newspaper said.

Friederike Voigt, principal curator for the Middle East and South Asia, said, “The Archibald Swinton collection is of exceptional historical and art historical significance and will make an outstanding addition to the South Asian collections at National Museums Scotland,” he said.

“The Archibald Swinton collection showcases and tells a story of South Asian culture, history and heritage of the 18th century,” said Naina Minhas, manager of the South Asian support group NKS.

Experts believe the Swinton collection would add to the understanding of this period of British imperial expansion.

“I hope that this example will encourage others to use the scheme to find a place for great art in our national collections,” Edward Harley, the chairman of the acceptance in lieu panel, said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 nearing completion
NEWS
UK announces £64 million funding for clinical research
NEWS
Shruti Haasan thrilled to be back on sets after a long time
FILM
Disney+ Hotstar to premiere Hungama 2 on July 16; trailer to be out on July…
NEWS
ZEE5 launches in the US; Priyanka Chopra unveils the upcoming content slate
NEWS
MX Player drops the trailer of the edge of the seat Marathi thriller Samantar 2
FILM
Kartik Aaryan’s Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo titled Shehzada
NEWS
Tamannaah Bhatia and team wrap up Maestro
NEWS
Malavika Mohanan starts initiative to educate children from tribal communities
FILM
Ranveer Singh resumes work; shoots for a high-profile film
FILM
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to roll on September 20
NEWS
Vasan Bala on pop-culture references in his films: It’s a beautiful reminder of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Returning Murray savours practice with Federer
Cairn eyes more state firms to recover dues from India
Pakistan seeks ‘even-handed’ relationship with US: Imran Khan
Commemorative coin unveiled marking Prince Philip’s ‘life well lived’
Dawid Malan back in form as England sweep Sri Lanka…
British woman and family still missing as death toll mounts…