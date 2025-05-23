Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Curator Susan Stronge wins EasternEye Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award

Celebrating a lifetime of curatorial excellence and scholarship on South Asian art and culture

Curator Susan Stronge wins EasternEye Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokMay 23, 2025
Nayana Ashok
See Full Bio

Susan Stronge, Senior Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London, has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts accolade at the Eastern Eye Arts, Culture and Theatre Awards (ACTAs) 2025. The award recognises her lifelong dedication to illuminating the rich artistic legacies of South Asia, particularly through her curatorial excellence and scholarship in the arts of the Mughal and Sikh courts. Stronge’s most recent work, the landmark exhibition The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence, has drawn widespread acclaim for its depth, curation, and international collaboration, bringing together more than 200 rare and opulent objects to tell the story of one of history’s most artistically rich empires.

With a career spanning over three decades, Susan Stronge has established herself as one of the foremost authorities on South Asian courtly arts. As a Senior Curator in the Asian Department at the V&A, she has curated some of the museum’s most celebrated exhibitions. The Arts of the Sikh Kingdoms (1999) was a groundbreaking display that brought global attention to Sikh heritage and visual culture, while Bejewelled Treasures: The Al Thani Collection (2015) showcased the opulence of Indian jewellery design and craftsmanship through centuries.

Stronge’s curatorial work is supported by her scholarly output, which includes highly respected publications such as Painting for the Mughal Emperor and Tipu’s Tigers, both of which explore the intersection of art, politics, and identity in the Indian subcontinent. Her ability to weave compelling narratives around objects has made her a trusted voice in the field of art history.

Her latest exhibition, The Great Mughals, which opened in November 2024 at the V&A, has been hailed as a masterclass in storytelling through material culture. The exhibition features objects never before displayed in the UK—such as a gold-embroidered hunting coat, a jewelled dagger adorned with over 2,000 gemstones, and a mother-of-pearl shield with silver inlay—highlighting the global influences and extraordinary craftsmanship that defined the Mughal era. Stronge also edited the accompanying catalogue, The Great Mughals, a definitive resource offering in-depth analysis of the empire’s artistic achievements.

Susan Stronge’s ACTA award is not only a celebration of her past achievements but also a testament to her continued influence in deepening public understanding of South Asian art and its global significance. Through her exhibitions, research, and writing, she has ensured that the stories of emperors, artists, and artisans from centuries past continue to resonate in today’s cultural landscape.

arts accoladeawardscultural landscapeeastern eyeexhibitionmughal and sikhsouth asiasusan strongevictoria and albert museum

Related News

Muhammad Yunus 'needs to remain', says Bangladesh minister
News

Muhammad Yunus 'needs to remain', says Bangladesh minister

Harvard-University-Getty
News

Harvard South Asian student group condemns move to bar international students

The curious case of Urvashi Rautela and the art of being unmissable
Entertainment

The curious case of Urvashi Rautela and the art of being unmissable

Investigating the Connection Between UK Drug Arrests Abroad
Asia

Sri Lanka drug arrest of British woman sparks investigation into links with the Culley case

More For You

Guinness Showcases Premier League Trophy at Bestway’s Abbey Road Depot

Kenton Burchell, Group Trading Director at Bestway Wholesale

The Word Consultancy

Premier League trophy visits Bestway’s Abbey Road depot in partnership with Guinness

Bestway Wholesale recently hosted a special celebration at its Abbey Road depot in partnership with Guinness, as part of the company’s ongoing 50th anniversary festivities. The event featured an exclusive appearance of the Premier League trophy, providing an exciting experience for Bestway’s retailers, colleagues, and football fans alike.

The appearance of the iconic silverware was organised by Guinness to mark the first year of its four-year partnership with the Premier League. The visit offered attendees a unique opportunity to see and photograph the trophy up close, adding a memorable touch to Bestway’s milestone year.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-Pakistan-border-Reuters

Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Force soldiers lower their national flags at the India-Pakistan joint check post at Wagah border. (Photo: Reuters)

India to raise concerns over Pakistan funding at FATF, World Bank: Report

INDIA will urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan back on its “grey list” and will oppose upcoming World Bank funding to Islamabad, a senior government official in New Delhi told Reuters on Friday.

The move is part of India’s response to what it alleges are Pakistan-backed terrorist attacks, including one last month in Kashmir that killed 26 Hindu pilgrims. India has also decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Boundaries with 5 Fresh Film Genres

Tamannaah Bhatia embracing new challenges with diverse film roles

getty images

5 exciting new genres Tamannaah Bhatia is exploring in her upcoming films

Tamannaah Bhatia has always dazzled audiences with her screen presence, but 2025 is shaping up to be her most daring year yet. The actress isn’t just signing films, she’s breaking genre barriers and reinventing herself like never before. From ancient myths to deep forests, here's a sneak peek into five exciting new genres Tamannaah is exploring next:

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Boundaries with 5 Fresh Film GenresTamannaah brings mythological stories to life on the big screengetty images

Keep ReadingShow less
iPhone-reuters

Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Trump threatens 25 per cent tariff on Apple over overseas iPhone production

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Friday said Apple could face a 25 per cent tariff if iPhones sold in the United States were not manufactured domestically, a move that impacted the company’s stock price.

Trump has frequently criticised companies for producing goods outside the US, and his direct mention of Apple for potential tariffs was unusual.

Keep ReadingShow less
'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Scheduled for May 2026 Release

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is expected to reprise her iconic role

Tatler

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set for May 2026 release with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt tipped to return

After years of buzz, The Devil Wears Prada sequel has locked in a release date: 1 May 2026. Yes, 20 years after the original hit cinemas, we’re heading back into the high-stakes world of fashion and media.

The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, followed fresh graduate Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, as she entered the intimidating orbit of Miranda Priestly, played by the iconic Meryl Streep, editor of Runway magazine. Alongside them were Emily Blunt as the overworked assistant and Stanley Tucci as the stylish insider who helped Andy find her footing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc