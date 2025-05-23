Curator Susan Stronge wins EasternEye Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award

Susan Stronge, Senior Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London, has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts accolade at the Eastern Eye Arts, Culture and Theatre Awards (ACTAs) 2025. The award recognises her lifelong dedication to illuminating the rich artistic legacies of South Asia, particularly through her curatorial excellence and scholarship in the arts of the Mughal and Sikh courts. Stronge’s most recent work, the landmark exhibition The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence, has drawn widespread acclaim for its depth, curation, and international collaboration, bringing together more than 200 rare and opulent objects to tell the story of one of history’s most artistically rich empires.

With a career spanning over three decades, Susan Stronge has established herself as one of the foremost authorities on South Asian courtly arts. As a Senior Curator in the Asian Department at the V&A, she has curated some of the museum’s most celebrated exhibitions. The Arts of the Sikh Kingdoms (1999) was a groundbreaking display that brought global attention to Sikh heritage and visual culture, while Bejewelled Treasures: The Al Thani Collection (2015) showcased the opulence of Indian jewellery design and craftsmanship through centuries.

Stronge’s curatorial work is supported by her scholarly output, which includes highly respected publications such as Painting for the Mughal Emperor and Tipu’s Tigers, both of which explore the intersection of art, politics, and identity in the Indian subcontinent. Her ability to weave compelling narratives around objects has made her a trusted voice in the field of art history.

Her latest exhibition, The Great Mughals, which opened in November 2024 at the V&A, has been hailed as a masterclass in storytelling through material culture. The exhibition features objects never before displayed in the UK—such as a gold-embroidered hunting coat, a jewelled dagger adorned with over 2,000 gemstones, and a mother-of-pearl shield with silver inlay—highlighting the global influences and extraordinary craftsmanship that defined the Mughal era. Stronge also edited the accompanying catalogue, The Great Mughals, a definitive resource offering in-depth analysis of the empire’s artistic achievements.

Susan Stronge’s ACTA award is not only a celebration of her past achievements but also a testament to her continued influence in deepening public understanding of South Asian art and its global significance. Through her exhibitions, research, and writing, she has ensured that the stories of emperors, artists, and artisans from centuries past continue to resonate in today’s cultural landscape.