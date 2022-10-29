Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak defends decision not to attend COP27 climate summit

The COP27 UN climate change conference takes place in Egypt on November 7-8, two weeks after Sunak became prime minister.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for his first Prime Minister’s Questions on October 26, 2022 in London, England. It was Mr Sunak’s first Prime Minister’s Questions since taking office yesterday, following the resignation of Liz Truss. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday defended his heavily criticised decision not to attend next month’s COP27 climate change summit, saying he had to focus on “pressing” economic problems.

In an interview with Sky News a day after Downing Street announced he was skipping the summit, the prime minister stressed he was “very personally committed” to environmental issues.

“I just think at the moment it’s right that I’m also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy, and I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to be doing as well,” Sunak said.

The COP27 UN climate change conference takes place in Egypt on November 7-8, two weeks after Sunak became prime minister.

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer attacked the Tory leader’s decision to “shun” the event, while Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said that Sunak’s absence was a “shameful way to end the UK’s COP Presidency”.

The UK hosted the previous summit, COP26, in Glasgow in Scotland in 2021, with British politician Alok Sharma serving as president.

Sunak said the UK should be “really proud of how we’re doing” as “one of the countries that has decarbonised the fastest”.

Downing Street confirmed Friday that King Charles III, who has long taken a keen interest in environmental issues, will not be going to the summit either.

A spokeswoman said the royals had sought government advice earlier and officials had unanimously agreed it was not the “right occasion” for the monarch to go in person. She said she was not aware of any changes.

Charles and his son Prince William spoke at the 2021 event.

Former health minister and now environment minister Therese Coffey told Sky News on Friday morning that “it’s up to him (Charles)” whether to go to the summit.

The minister downplayed the significance of the Egypt event, saying: “The big push happened last year in Glasgow”.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘My motive of making the world laugh is fulfilled…’: Pakistani Mr Bean reacts after Zimbabwe…
News
Woman who was called ‘fatty’ and ‘prostitute’ by former boss wins £19,000 payout
News
Review into communal violence in Leicester likely to finish by March next year
News
‘Vijay mama, hi it’s Rishi’: Sunak invites chef Sanjay Raina’s uncle to UK
News
Meet Prajwal Pandey, a member of Rishi Sunak’s core team who has roots in Jharkhand
News
Peleton to Greek yoghurt: A look at Rishi Sunak’s morning routine
News
TikTok star Mahek Bukhari murdered mother’s secret lover, trial hears
News
Parag Agrawal’s 11-month tenure as Twitter CEO ends as Elon Musk takes control
News
‘Excited’ about what UK, India can achieve as they deepen partnership, Sunak tells…
News
‘A source of pride’: Sadiq Khan on Sunak becoming prime minister
News
Rishi Sunak pays rich tribute to his Nani during Diwali celebrations at Downing…
News
What does your tongue reveal about your health?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW