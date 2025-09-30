Skip to content
From scratchy throats to hoarse voices: Understanding the new Covid strain spreading across UK

Harder to track, easier to miss

Stratus Covid symptoms

The new ‘Stratus’ Covid strain is testing UK defences

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran
Sep 30, 2025
Highlights

  • New Stratus strain linked to hoarse voice among UK cases
  • Experts say no increase in severity, vaccines remain effective
  • Reduced testing makes tracking variants increasingly difficult

Noticing the subtle signs

Across England, some people are reporting a hoarse voice alongside mild cold-like symptoms — a subtle signal of the new Stratus Covid strain. With its two offshoots, XFG and XFG.3, this variant is quietly becoming a larger part of UK infections.

Unlike previous waves marked by fever or loss of smell, the Stratus strain is drawing attention for more understated changes, prompting doctors to remind the public that even minor symptoms can indicate infection.

Dr Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

“Viruses continue to mutate over time. While Stratus is spreading, there is no evidence it causes more severe illness than previous variants.”

Tracking Covid in a low-testing era

Falling numbers of people taking Covid tests make it harder for authorities to measure the true spread of XFG and XFG.3. Internationally, XFG has already appeared in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.

The World Health Organisation has assessed the variant as “low risk” globally. Vaccines remain effective against symptomatic and severe disease, though certain spike protein mutations in Stratus may partially reduce antibody recognition.

Everyday precautions and awareness

While hospitalisations have not risen sharply, medical experts advise paying attention to subtle symptoms like a hoarse voice, particularly for children, older adults, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Dr Kaywaan Khan, Harley Street GP, said:

“Stratus shows that Covid continues to evolve. Staying alert to mild symptoms and maintaining vaccinations remain the best tools for protection.”

For many, the lesson is that Covid’s presence is still felt in everyday life — sometimes in the smallest, most unexpected ways.

