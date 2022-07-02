Website Logo
  Saturday, July 02, 2022
Stranger Things 4 breaks Nielsen streaming record; racks up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for week of May 30-June 5

Nielsen includes all seasons of a show when calculating its streaming rankings.

Stranger Things 4 Poster (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

One additional record for Stranger Things is not all that surprising given the others it has previously broken at the start of its fourth season. But the Netflix series has now passed a significant milestone and breaks Nielsen Streaming Record.

According to Nielsen, Stranger Things racked up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of May 30-June 5, the biggest weekly total for any streaming programme since weekly rankings were introduced almost two years ago, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, it has the highest two-week total of any streaming programme. Season 4 of Stranger Things got 5.14 billion minutes of viewership for the week of May 23-29, for a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes.

 

No streaming show had ever before, as measured by Nielsen, clocked 6 billion minutes in a single week, much less 7 billion. Prior to Stranger Things, only Tiger King (twice) and Ozark in the spring of 2020 during pandemic lockdowns had surpassed 5 billion minutes.

Nielsen includes all seasons of a show when calculating its streaming rankings, although it’s likely that the seven episodes of season four that debuted on May 27 accounted for the great majority of the 7.2 billion minutes, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

More than 75 per cent of the 5.14 billion minutes of the show during the week of May 23-29, according to the rating service, were from season 4.

Alongside Stranger Things in the May 30-June 5 viewing top 10 for original streaming series, provided by The Hollywood Reporter, there is fellow Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer (966 million), the previously mentioned Ozark (644 million), Wrong Side of the Tracks (291 million), Grace and Frankie (271 million), Workin’ Moms (215 million), and Floor Is Lava (214 million). Joining these Netflix series were Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi at a total of 958 million minutes as well as The Boys and Night Sky at Prime Video, both garnering 919 million minutes and 242 million minutes, respectively.

