Starmer hails UK–India trade pact as a ‘launchpad for future growth’

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer concluded a two-day trade mission to India on 9 October 2025 by describing the freshly minted UK-India partnership as “a launchpad” for future growth, a relationship he said is already delivering tangible benefits for the British people after the signing of the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July.

Leading the largest British trade delegation to India in recent memory- 126 CEOs, tech founders, SMEs, vice-chancellors and cultural leaders- Starmer said the mission has helped secure new investments into the UK worth £1.3 billion and the creation of 10,600 jobs, achievements he framed as proof that the deal is producing results on the ground.

“Back in July — together with Prime Minister Modi — I signed the historic UK and India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. It is a huge deal for the United Kingdom. The most ambitious trade deal India has ever done,” Starmer told journalists in Mumbai, describing the agreement as the basis for deeper cooperation on technology, life sciences, renewables and more.

Jobs, regions and sectors — concrete wins for Britain

The prime minister highlighted that the new investments announced during the visit will support communities across the UK — including 1,500 jobs in the North West, more than 1,000 in the Midlands, 200 in Yorkshire & the Humber and 700 in Northern Ireland — across sectors such as advanced engineering, defence, automotive production, film-making and technology. Starmer singled out technology as a priority area: “The UK is one of only three countries in the world with a trillion-dollar tech sector. India is poised to be the fourth. We are both top four AI powers, and we’re taking this opportunity to go further.” The visit advanced the India–UK Technology Security Initiative and related joint projects intended to deepen co-operation on AI, telecoms and cyber security.

Education, film and fintech: Soft-power meets commerce

The trip also produced cultural and education wins: Starmer announced that a number of UK universities will expand in India — including approvals for University of Lancaster and University of Surrey to establish campuses — part of a broader UK higher-education push which ministers say will bring fresh investment and student mobility between the two countries.

On creative ties, the prime minister said that three major Bollywood productions are now slated to film in the UK, a signal of growing film-industry collaboration that officials say will generate jobs in Britain’s production and post-production sectors.

Q&A — Key Exchanges from the Press Conference

Q — What are the next steps for the future governance of Gaza, and who should be involved? Also, did you raise the issue of India’s purchase of Russian oil when you met Prime Minister Modi?

A — “Let me start with Gaza. I strongly welcome this deal and I will take this opportunity to put on record my thanks to President Trump for his leadership on this, and to Qatar, Egypt and Turkey who have done really important work in the negotiations. It is a relief to the world, and I think particularly of the hostages who have been held a very long time, and their families, and to all the civilians in Gaza who have been so affected by this conflict. And so this now needs to be implemented. As for the next stages, the UK stands ready to work with others on implementing the next stages set out in the plan.”

On Ukraine and energy: “Yes, we did discuss that this morning with Prime Minister Modi and we each went through the steps we’re taking. We emphasised in particular our focus on the shadow fleet and the work that we’re doing leading the coalition of the willing.”

www.easterneye.biz

Q — Did you raise the consular case of British national Jagtar Singh Johal?

A — “On consular cases, yes, we did raise them. We always raise them when we have the opportunity. I should say the Foreign Secretary is meeting the families in the coming weeks, and we raised the matter today.”

Q — How significant is the deal announced today, and what is its human impact?

A — Starmer described the agreement as “a real breakthrough,” stressing the human dimension — “the hostages, their families and all civilians in Gaza who have been through unimaginable horrors.” He repeated that the UK’s priority is implementation rather than personnel debates: “I’m less interested in discussions about personnel than I am in getting it implemented… for me what matters is the substance of what happens next.”

He added that the UK had worked “behind the scenes” with US mediators and other partners and that Britain “stands ready to play our part in implementing this again with others as we go forward.”

Q — Would you consider President Trump a deserving winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering this step?

A — Starmer acknowledged the centrality of Mr Trump’s role: “It would not have happened without President Trump’s leadership.” However, he underlined that his immediate priority was practical: “What matters now is to press on and implement this… my focus now is moving this from the stage it’s at now — which is really welcome — to ensuring that we move on to the next stage and make a success of this.”

Q — How has the reception been in India and what did you say about Digital ID?

A — Starmer said he was pleased with the “warm” welcome the UK delegation received: “Indian businesses and UK businesses want to build on that — there is really enthusiasm for the relationship.” On digital identity, he praised India’s experience (and referenced Estonia as another example) for the speed with which citizens access services, particularly financial services. He argued the UK should have a national debate about digital ID, stressing the practical benefits: “There’s a billion people [in India] who have digital ID… it means you can access your own money and make payments so much more easily.” He added the UK has a manifesto commitment to stop people arriving and working illegally and that digital ID can help tackle those issues — while emphasising the need to balance benefits with public debate.

Q — Who accompanied you on the mission and where do future trade deals sit in your global strategy — including China?

A — The Prime Minister outlined the breadth of the delegation — from iconic companies and SMEs to universities, sports and cultural bodies, filmmaking and fashion leaders — saying their participation “shows the breadth of the possibility.” On wider trade policy, he reiterated that the UK already has major deals with the US and EU and that, in a world of tariff uncertainty, lowering trade barriers is to Britain’s advantage. On China he was explicit: “That’s not on our list for a trade deal as such. Our position is to cooperate where we can, challenge where we must.”

Starmer with Mahesh Liloriya

Starmer praises legacy of Asian Media Group

After his media interaction in Mumbai, Starmer took a moment to recognise the outstanding contribution of Asian Media Group (AMG) — publishers of Eastern Eye, Garavi Gujarat, Asian Trader, Pharmacy Business and the annual Asian Rich List — to British journalism and the south Asian community in the UK. The prime minister said he was delighted to see AMG’s long-standing publications representing the voice and success of the British-Asian community, adding that Eastern Eye has been “a bridge between communities and an inspiring platform for diversity, enterprise and public service in Britain.”