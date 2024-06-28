Starmer appears on Bangladeshi TV after his comments spark row

The Labour party leader stressed that the relationship between his party and the Bangladeshi community is “very, very strong”

An edited clip of an interview was posted on social media, which appeared to convey that Starmer was suggesting the repatriation of British Bangladeshis.

By: Shajil Kumar

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has appeared on Bangladeshi TV channel after his comments on illegal migrants triggered a backlash, The Telegraph reports.

During an interview with The Sun, Starmer said the number of people being returned to the country of their origin had fallen by 44 per cent under the Conservative government.

He pledged that once Labour government comes to power, they will strengthen the returns units and illegal migrants will be sent back on flights to the country they came from.

When pressed further, he said: “At the moment people coming from countries like Bangladesh are not being removed, because they’re not being processed.”

Once his remarks became public, an edited clip of the interview was posted on social media, which appeared to convey that Starmer was suggesting the repatriation of British Bangladeshis.

‘Clumsy’ remarks

While speaking to ATN Bangla, he expressed concern that his remark may have upset many people, but that was not his intention.

Starmer stressed that the relationship between Labour and the Bangladeshi community is “very, very strong”.

“My own relationship with the Bangladeshi community here is very strong, particularly in my constituency,” he added.

Starmer said Bangladeshis have made immense contributions to the UK economy and culture.

During a phone-in on BBC Radio 5 Live, he admitted that his remarks were ‘clumsy’.

Widespread backlash

Starmer’s remarks had angered many, including his own partymen, and invited sharp reaction from Bangladeshi community leaders.

Labour candidate for the London constituency of Poplar and Limehouse Apsana Begum said migrants should not be “scapegoated” by politicians.

Another labour leader Rushanara Ali said in a statement she was “proud to be the first British Bangladeshi MP” elected to the Commons.

Conservative officials questioned why Starmer singled out Bangladeshis when they were just eight of the 31,079 boat migrants till March 2024.

Councillor Sabina Akhtar of Tower Hamlets council in east London resigned from the party following Starmer’s remarks.