Starc takes six but Root’s unbeaten 135 holds England innings together

JOE ROOT scored his first Test century in Australia on his fourth Ashes tour, leading England from 5-2 to 325-9 at stumps on the opening day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc took 6-71 to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history, but Root’s 135 not out set up England’s total in the day-night match.

Jofra Archer added an unbeaten 32 off 26 balls, hitting two sixes, and his 10th-wicket stand of 61 with Root was England’s highest at the Gabba.

Root, the world’s top-ranked batsman, had never previously made a Test hundred in Australia. Critics had questioned whether he could be regarded as a great without one, but he moved past three figures with a leg glance off Scott Boland.

"Unbelievable day for Joe. He has had that coming for a long time. I'm chuffed for him," said Zak Crawley, who made 76 in a 117-run third-wicket partnership with Root. "He's the best player I've ever played with or against. A champion bloke."

Root came in during the third over with England 5-2 after Starc struck twice with the new pink ball. Starc later moved to 418 Test wickets, overtaking Wasim Akram’s 414.

"Wasim's still the pinnacle, I think he's still better than me," Starc said.

Starc removed Ben Duckett in his first over and Ollie Pope in his second, leaving England under pressure. Root and Crawley steadied the innings and took the score to 122.

Both teams wore black armbands to honour former England batsman Robin Smith, who died this week.

Australia, who won the first Test inside two days, played without Pat Cummins. Instead of recalling him, they left out off-spinner Nathan Lyon for seamer Michael Neser, the first time in almost 14 years they fielded no frontline spinner in a home Test.

Duckett was out for a golden duck, edging to Marnus Labuschagne at first slip. Pope chopped on soon after.

Root built further stands with Harry Brook (31), Ben Stokes (19) and Will Jacks (19) as England played more cautiously than in Perth. He reached his half-century from 83 balls soon after England passed 150.

Starc remained the main threat, while Boland bowled Jamie Smith for a duck with a delivery that cut back from outside off stump.

England went from 210-4 to 211-6 before Jacks added useful runs. His drive against Starc ended his innings.

From 251-7, England slipped to 264-9 as Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse fell to Starc. Archer and Root then counter-attacked. Archer hit two sixes and Root cleared the rope with a reverse scoop off Boland.

(With inputs from agencies)