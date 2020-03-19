Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Sri Lanka puts off election due to coronavirus


Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Sri Lanka has indefinitely postponed parliamentary elections that were scheduled for next month to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Even if the WHO says Sri Lanka is free of this virus tomorrow, we will not be able to conduct the election on April 25,” election chief Mahinda Deshapriya said Thursday.

“Whether we can have the vote in May, June or July will depend on how quickly the virus can be tackled.”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been hoping the elections would give his party a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing it to change the constitution and secure him wider powers.

Sri Lanka has 53 cases of the virus. This week the country closed its international airports and placed an area home to 850,000 people under curfew.

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

UK 'can turn tide' of coronavirus in 12 weeks: Johnson

Sri Lanka puts off election due to coronavirus

Tendulkar compares coronavirus battle to Test cricket

No soap, no water: billions lack basic protection against virus

Delhi bus gang-rapists to hang on Friday: lawyer