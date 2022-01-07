Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100

CRICKET

Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lanka on Friday revoked a one-year international ban on three top cricketers who were disciplined six months ago for breaching Covid-19 regulations while on tour in England.

The trio — vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella — had paid the $50,000 penalty imposed on each and appealed the ban, a board official said.

“Considering that there were no transgressions since they were banned in July, the board decided to accept their appeal and allow them to play again,” the official told AFP.

Officials said that the trio will be available for selection for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The three players were seen out in Durham before a one-day international against England violating a Covid-19 biosecure bubble. They were also punished for breaching a 10.30 pm curfew at the team hotel.

The punishment was the toughest taken by any cricket nation for breaches of the anti-coronavirus bubbles which have now become standard practice in international sport.

Mendis and Gunathilaka have faced censure before.

Mendis ran over and killed a 64-year-old cyclist in July 2020. He paid one million rupees ($5,000) to the victim’s family as part of a court settlement and was given a reprimand by the board.

Gunathilaka was banned from the national team in 2018 for violating team curfews on tour. In April last year, he was ordered to take anger management counselling after a drunken brawl.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
CRICKET
Kohli likely to return for third Test, says Dravid
Sports
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Sports
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
CRICKET
Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa
Sports
South African hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar
CRICKET
Ebadot’s ‘long story’ from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero
CRICKET
Thakur’s seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win
CRICKET
Ebadot shines as Bangladesh get first Test win over New Zealand
CRICKET
Jansen stars for South Africa to dismiss India
CRICKET
Coach Dravid hails ‘phenomenal’ Kohli
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Karachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women
Sri Lanka rations electricity as dollar crisis worsens
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Covid concerns
World passes 300 million Covid cases as Omicron breaks records
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE