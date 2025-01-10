Social media narratives link DEI strategies to LA wildfires

THE DEADLY wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles have been exacerbated by dry weather and strong winds, creating ideal conditions for the fires.
However, some social media narratives are inaccurately blaming "liberal" policies, including efforts to increase diversity in the city's fire department, as the cause.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, appointed in 2022 after two decades of service, has been a target of criticism in a series of posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which falsely accuse her of prioritising diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over fire safety.
On 8 January, the anti-LGBTQ account Libs of TikTok shared a post: "She boasts about being the first female and LGBTQ fire chief in the LA Fire Department. Promoting a culture of DEI is her priority. Does this make you feel safer?"
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X and a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, added to the misinformation, saying, "They prioritised DEI over saving lives and homes."
Experts say this type of scapegoating is not new. Following major disasters like the Maui fires in 2023 and hurricanes Milton and Helene in 2024, similar social media narratives have emerged questioning the effectiveness of first responders.
"This rhetoric is expected – and has become increasingly mainstreamed – following extreme weather phenomena and disasters," said Sara Aniano, a disinformation analyst at the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.
The attacks also extended to California Governor Gavin Newsom, with social media users echoing misleading claims made by Trump regarding California's water management. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Governor Gavin Newscum should immediately go to Northern California and open up the water main, and let the water flow into his dry, starving, burning State."
In reality, most of Los Angeles' water comes from the city's aqueduct, not Northern California. US President Joe Biden, during a White House briefing, dismissed Trump's accusations about California wasting water, emphasising there was no room for politics in the situation and called for honesty about water availability.
Trump also attempted to blame environmentalists protecting the smelt fish for water shortages. However, scientists have pointed to human-caused climate change as a major factor in altering weather patterns and intensifying wildfires in the US West.
Southern California has experienced two decades of drought followed by two unusually wet years that led to rapid vegetative growth. This was followed by an eight-month period without significant rain, leaving the region highly susceptible to fires.
Nearly 180,000 people in Los Angeles are under evacuation orders, and at least five people have died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities continue to investigate the two main fires – Palisades and Eaton – but have found no evidence supporting claims that the homeless population or "eco-terrorists" are responsible.
Sarah Labowitz, a climate and geopolitics expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said false narratives like these “undercut the people and organisations trying to help” and "sow division within the community," which ultimately endangers public safety and recovery efforts.
