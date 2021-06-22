Sneak peek into Sunak’s mornings

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

AN EARLY rise, a grueling Peloton workout to the sound of Britney Spears, followed by either no breakfast at all or a minimal one- this is precisely the morning routine of UK treasurer Rishi Sunak, revealed by himself on a podcast on Monday (21).

Discussing how his routine has changed after becoming UK Chancellor of Exchequer, Sunak declared on Twenty Minute VC that he is a “huge fan” of doing Peloton workouts, namely those led by Cody Rigsby, one of the stationary bike’s most popular instructors.

“I’m a huge Cody Rigsby fan,” said Sunak. “He has been my long-term favourite, which means you do have to listen to a lot of Britney,” Sunak said.

When he is not taking part in the Peloton class, Sunak likes to run on the treadmill or a high-intensity interval training session at his local leisure centre.

Once finished with his daily exercise, Sunak said, he either intermittent fasts and skips breakfast altogether, or eats Greek yoghurt and blueberries.

As the podcast’s host pointed out that the routine is enough to make listeners feel “terrible” about their own morning, Sunak admitted his eating habits get less conventionally healthy throughout the day.

“And then I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail’s cinnamon bun or a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin, so I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point,” he said, referring to one of the London’s most famous and expensive bakeries.

Despite having a busy schedule, the father of two young girls, Krishna and Anoushka, said that his family sits down together for breakfast every weekend.

“On the weekend we have a full cooked breakfast on Saturdays, and then on Sundays we alternate between pancakes or waffles,” he said.

The detailed revelation of morning routine comes a few weeks after Sunak revealed his binge watch list on a Radio Times interview, saying that he grew up watching Bollywood films and the epic Indian mythological series Mahabharat along with Baywatch and Blind Date.

His current watchlist favourites show his “tastes are probably not quite the same” as some of his cabinet colleagues, Sunak admitted on the show.

“Like ‘Emily In Paris.’ I’m not sure how many others watched that. I’ll check,” the 41-year-old said, adding that he has also spent “a lot of time” during lockdown watching period drama Bridgerton.