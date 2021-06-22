Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096

News

Sneak peek into Sunak’s mornings

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

AN EARLY rise, a grueling Peloton workout to the sound of Britney Spears, followed by either no breakfast at all or a minimal one- this is precisely the morning routine of UK treasurer Rishi Sunak, revealed by himself on a podcast on Monday (21).

 

Discussing how his routine has changed after becoming UK Chancellor of Exchequer, Sunak declared on Twenty Minute VC that he is a “huge fan” of doing Peloton workouts, namely those led by Cody Rigsby, one of the stationary bike’s most popular instructors.

“I’m a huge Cody Rigsby fan,” said Sunak. “He has been my long-term favourite, which means you do have to listen to a lot of Britney,” Sunak said.

When he is not taking part in the Peloton class, Sunak likes to run on the treadmill or a high-intensity interval training session at his local leisure centre.

Once finished with his daily exercise, Sunak said,  he either intermittent fasts and skips breakfast altogether, or eats Greek yoghurt and blueberries. 

As the podcast’s host pointed out that the routine is enough to make listeners feel “terrible” about their own morning, Sunak admitted his eating habits get less conventionally healthy throughout the day.

“And then I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail’s cinnamon bun or a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin, so I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point,” he said, referring to one of the London’s most famous and expensive bakeries.

Despite having a busy schedule, the father of two young girls, Krishna and Anoushka, said that his family sits down together for breakfast every weekend.

“On the weekend we have a full cooked breakfast on Saturdays, and then on Sundays we alternate between pancakes or waffles,” he said.

The detailed revelation of morning routine comes a few weeks after Sunak revealed his binge watch list on a Radio Times interview, saying  that he grew up watching Bollywood films and the epic Indian mythological series Mahabharat along with Baywatch and Blind Date.

His current watchlist favourites show his “tastes are probably not quite the same” as some of his cabinet colleagues, Sunak admitted on the show.

“Like ‘Emily In Paris.’  I’m not sure how many others watched that. I’ll check,” the 41-year-old said, adding that he has also spent “a lot of time” during lockdown watching period drama Bridgerton.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana
UK
Government says G7 summit not to blame for rise in Cornwall’s Covid cases
News
Top court to hear parole plea of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict after three weeks
News
Flu may be bigger problem this winter; Britain double-jabs 60 per cent adults
UK
Dr Hasmukh Shah BEM becomes visiting professor at University of South Wales
SRI LANKA
UNHRC adopts resolution on Sri Lanka’s human rights 
News
Israel envoy talks water conservation with Parmarth Niketan president
SRI LANKA
US to donate 16 million Covid-19 vaccines to Asia, including Sri Lanka
News
East London man jailed for attempting to buy grenade to “blow up” police…
News
‘EU maintains double standard on Rohingya situation in Bangladesh’
News
Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as ‘a chance to reflect on refugees’ suffering’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan to receive 13 million doses of Pfizer vaccine by year end
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of…
Government says G7 summit not to blame for rise in…
Sneak peek into Sunak’s mornings
Top court to hear parole plea of Rajiv Gandhi assassination…
Flu may be bigger problem this winter; Britain double-jabs 60…
Karisma Kapoor completes 30 years in the industry, shares a…