Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Smiling Friends' to end with season three after creators say they’re burnt out

Two remaining season three episodes set to air on 12 April

Smiling Friends season 3 end

The animated comedy will finish after its third season

X/ MdKh14209
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Creators say decision driven by burnout and sense of completion
  • Network described as supportive, leaving door open for a possible return
  • Two remaining season three episodes set to air on 12 April

Creators announce planned ending

The animated comedy will finish after its third season, with co-creators and stars Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel confirming the news in a video shared by Adult Swim.

Hadel told viewers the announcement was sincere, stressing that the decision was not part of a joke or sketch.

Burnout and a sense of closure

Cusack said both creators felt exhausted after spending years on the series but also satisfied with what they had achieved. The pair concluded that ending after the third season felt like a natural stopping point.

Hadel added that they had always aimed to give the show their full energy and preferred to finish while it still felt fresh rather than continue without enthusiasm.

Network support and future possibilities

Cusack emphasised that the move was their own choice and that the network backed them. According to him, executives encouraged them to take a break and consider returning in the future if they wished, though no plans are in place.

Remaining episodes to air in April

Two previously unaired season three instalments will premiere on 12 April. Hadel noted these episodes are not designed as finales but simply entries that were not included in the original rollout.

Cusack acknowledged the news may disappoint fans, thanking viewers for their support and describing the show’s run as a rewarding experience.

finalefansanimated seriessmiling friends season 3 end

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us