'Smiling Friends' to end with season three after creators say they’re burnt out

Highlights

Creators announce planned ending

The animated comedy will finish after its third season, with co-creators and stars Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel confirming the news in a video shared by Adult Swim.

Hadel told viewers the announcement was sincere, stressing that the decision was not part of a joke or sketch.

Burnout and a sense of closure

Cusack said both creators felt exhausted after spending years on the series but also satisfied with what they had achieved. The pair concluded that ending after the third season felt like a natural stopping point.

Hadel added that they had always aimed to give the show their full energy and preferred to finish while it still felt fresh rather than continue without enthusiasm.

Network support and future possibilities

Cusack emphasised that the move was their own choice and that the network backed them. According to him, executives encouraged them to take a break and consider returning in the future if they wished, though no plans are in place.

Remaining episodes to air in April

Two previously unaired season three instalments will premiere on 12 April. Hadel noted these episodes are not designed as finales but simply entries that were not included in the original rollout.

Cusack acknowledged the news may disappoint fans, thanking viewers for their support and describing the show’s run as a rewarding experience.