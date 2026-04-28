Sikh runners join London Marathon, raise thousands for causes

AMONG the thousands who took part in the 2026 London Marathon were two British Sikh runners raising funds for charity.

Baldev Singh Bains, 80, and Manny Singh Kang, 52, were among an estimated 59,000 runners who joined the race on Sunday. The annual marathon is sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

More than 19,000 people gathered along the over 42-km route. Kenyan Sabastian Sawe completed the race in just under two hours.

“It's been incredible, truly historic. We've got some incredible sports performances, incredible people raising money for charity, and we have the highest number of participants with a disability and the most diversity we've ever had," said Hugh Brasher, London Marathon event director.

Bains took part to raise funds in memory of Fauja Singh, the UK-based marathon runner who died aged 114 in a hit-and-run incident in Punjab last July.

More than 7,500 pounds raised through the GoFundMe platform will go towards building the Fauja Singh Clubhouse. The multi-use sports club is proposed by Sikhs in the City to provide facilities aimed at improving community wellbeing in the London Borough of Redbridge.

“The Creator/Vaheguru arranged to meet Bhai Fauja Singh Ji, Marathon Runner, in his 100 plus years age, who encouraged me to start walking around Beal High School, Redbridge, and then joining Parkrun. This is where in his memory the Fauja Singh Clubhouse will be built," shared Bains.

“Due to his encouragement, guidance and love I started getting good health and happier. My doctor, who had been increasing my medicine regularly, started decreasing them,” he said.

Bains trained with the same coach who worked with Fauja Singh while preparing for the London Marathon. Part of his fundraising will also support One Humanity, a non-profit working on carbon emission reduction.

Kang, a regular runner, named his 2026 effort “Manny's Marathon Madness”. His challenge included walking around 209km from Wolverhampton to London.

“I walked to London and ran the marathon without any sleep," Kang announced on social media after finishing.

He raised more than 325,000 pounds through the JustGiving platform for Dementia UK, which supports families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“The energy inside us all is the same and using it means we do justice to the human life we have been given. I thank all those that join me to help the causes we support,” he said.

Kang is also known for his “Samosa Saturdays” campaign, where he cooks and sells samosas for donations during Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. home games.

“Next Samosa Saturday on May 2 before we play Sunderland A.F.C.," he announced.

The London Marathon is one of the largest one-day fundraising events. Tata Consultancy Services has been its title sponsor since 2022.

More than 700 participants ran for the Charity of the Year, Marie Curie, which provides end-of-life care.

The event holds the record for the biggest one-day fundraiser, with nearly 90 million pounds raised last year. The total for 2026 will be announced in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: London Marathon, Sikh runners, charity fundraising, Fauja Singh, Dementia UK