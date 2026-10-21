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Siddhashram's Navratri celebrations conclude with Dussehra Garba in Harrow

British MPs, civic leaders, senior military representatives and community members joined the festivities, celebrating Indian heritage, devotion and patriotism

Siddhashram's Navratri celebrations conclude with Dussehra Garba in Harrow

Siddhashram Garaba Ashtami Mahaarti

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaOct 21, 2026

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre concluded its traditional Navratri celebrations at Byron Hall, Harrow, on Tuesday (20 October), with Dussehra Garba, marking the culmination of a vibrant festival of devotion, Indian culture and community unity.

A major spiritual highlight this year was the sacred Dhwaja (religious flag) personally brought from the revered Ambaji Temple in Gujarat by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji. The Dhwaja offered devotees a special connection with the sacred Shaktipeeth of Goddess Amba.

Siddhashram Garaba MAJ GEN BISHAMBER DAYALMahesh Liloriya

Major General Bishamber Dayal, VSM (Retd), a former senior Indian Army officer, specially attended the Maha Ashtami Aarti and participated in the Garba celebrations.

Bob Blackman MP, Mayor of Harrow Cllr Yogesh Teli, Deputy Mayor of Harrow Cllr Mina Parmar and several distinguished guests also joined the festivities. Throughout the celebrations, Siddhashram welcomed MPs, mayors, councillors, religious, political, business and community leaders, alongside representatives from the Home Office, British Army and Metropolitan Police.

Siddhashram Garaba MAJ GEN BISHAMBER DAYALMahesh Liloriya

One of the most memorable moments was the combination of traditional devotional Garba with Indian patriotic songs. Guests and participants waved the Indian Tricolour, creating a colourful atmosphere of devotion, cultural pride and national unity.

The festival was particularly significant as Siddhashram celebrated 25 years of charitable and community service and 20 years of Navratri celebrations at Byron Hall.

british hindusshri rajrajeshwar gurujisiddhashram
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