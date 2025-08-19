Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

London. A five-day Shiv Katha has begun at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre to honour the victims of the tragic Air India crash, with prayers offered for their eternal peace. The programme, running from 18 to 22 August, is being led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji with recitations by PP Shri Jogi Dada, and attended by devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Opening the Katha, Shri Jogi Dada called it both a spiritual gathering and a heartfelt tribute to the passengers of the Ahmedabad–London flight. “Mahadev’s darshan equals a pilgrimage. It is inspiring to see the younger generation engaging in bhakti, which is vital for preserving our heritage."

Guruji spoke on the eternal energy of Shiv Shakti and chetna (consciousness). “Shiva is not just a deity but the ultimate consciousness. Through Shiv Katha we awaken inner energy and spread vibrations of peace across the world. May the departed souls attain eternal peace, and may their memories guide us towards compassion and unity,” he said.

The inaugural day saw the presence of Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj, Shri Maheshbhai Bhatt, Dhruvbhai Bhatt and Rajendrabhai Thakkar. The evening concluded with Aarti and a sacred Rudrabhishek, performed in memory of the crash victims.