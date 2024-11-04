Video shows Sara Sharif dancing days before her death

The footage, dated 6 August 2023, was recorded at her home in Woking, Surrey, four days before her body was found with extensive injuries.

Sara’s body was discovered in her family’s home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023, with multiple injuries. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

By: EasternEye

JURORS at the Old Bailey were shown a video of ten-year-old Sara Sharif dancing at her family home just days before her death.

The footage, dated 6 August 2023, was recorded at her home in Woking, Surrey, four days before her body was found with extensive injuries, reported the BBC.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, deny charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The court heard that Sara had endured more than two years of abuse, suffering injuries including burns, probable bite marks, and scalding.

Dr Nathaniel Cary, who conducted the post-mortem, testified that Sara displayed no signs of brain injury at the time the video was recorded.

He described her as “co-ordinated, alert and smiling” in the footage. Under cross-examination, Dr Cary agreed that Sara was “moving remarkably well” despite her skeletal injuries.

A bloodstained cricket bat, a rolling pin with Sara’s DNA, a metal pole, a belt, and a rope were reportedly found near the family’s outhouse, according to the prosecution.

The defendants allegedly fled to Islamabad, Pakistan, on 9 August 2023, the day after Sara’s death. Prosecutors said that Sharif called UK police from Pakistan, admitting to having “beaten her too much.” However, his defence claims that Batool was responsible for Sara’s death and that his confession was to protect her.

On 13 September, the three were arrested at Gatwick Airport upon their return from Dubai. Body camera footage shown in court captured Batool telling officers, “I think you’re looking for us.”

The trial is ongoing