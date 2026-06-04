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Shokz takes on AirPods with new open-ear earbuds designed to keep users connected to the world

The company has unveiled the OpenDots 2

Shokz takes on AirPods with new open-ear earbuds designed to keep users connected to the world

The lightweight earbuds are designed for extended wear

X/ TechNewsTube
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Shokz has launched its new OpenDots 2 wireless earbuds
  • The open-ear design allows users to hear their surroundings while listening to music
  • The earbuds feature Dolby Audio, AI-powered call technology and up to 10 hours of battery life
  • OpenDots 2 are available now, priced at £179

A different approach to wireless listening

As noise-cancelling earbuds become increasingly popular, Shokz is taking a different route with its latest audio product.

The company has unveiled the OpenDots 2, a new pair of open-ear wireless earbuds designed for users who want to enjoy music and calls without completely shutting out the world around them.

Unlike traditional earbuds that sit inside the ear canal, the OpenDots 2 clip onto the ear and combine integrated speakers with bone-conduction technology. The design allows wearers to remain aware of their surroundings, whether they are exercising outdoors, commuting or working in an office.

Built for comfort and all-day use

At the heart of the earbuds is Shokz's flexible JointArc frame, made from nickel-titanium material that adapts to different ear shapes for a secure fit.

The lightweight earbuds are designed for extended wear and include touch controls that allow users to manage music playback and calls without reaching for their smartphone.

Shokz has also upgraded the audio experience with Dolby Audio support, while AI-powered noise reduction aims to improve voice clarity during calls by reducing background distractions.

Battery performance is another key selling point, with the company claiming up to 10 hours of listening time from a single charge, with additional power provided by the charging case.

Taking the fight to premium rivals

The launch comes as competition in the wireless audio market continues to intensify, with brands seeking alternatives to the traditional in-ear design popularised by Apple's AirPods.

Shokz believes its open-ear approach offers a balance between entertainment and awareness, making the earbuds particularly appealing to runners, cyclists and users who prefer not to block outside sounds completely.

The OpenDots 2 also carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, helping them withstand workouts and wet weather conditions.

Available now for £179, the earbuds represent Shokz's latest attempt to challenge premium rivals by offering a different listening experience rather than simply competing on noise cancellation alone.

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