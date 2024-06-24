Shilpa Shetty returns to Leicester to support Keith Vaz

Keith Vaz with Shilpa Shetty

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty made a return to Leicester to support the candidacy of Keith Vaz, who is running as MP for Leicester East for a ninth time.

Ms. Shetty, the star of many Bollywood movies, came to Leicester to meet with supporters of Keith Vaz and members of the public. The last time she came to Leicester was 17 years ago when she emerged triumphant from Celebrity Big Brother, where she won the show.

During her time at Big Brother, she was subjected to racist remarks and Mr. Vaz took up her cause which became global. Thousands came out in Leicester to greet her following her victory on 2nd February 2007.

Shilpa Shetty said, “Hello Leicester! Hello Belgrave. I am delighted to be in Leicester today after 17 years to support the election of my dear friend Keith Vaz. I remember the ecstatic welcome I got from Leicester, it was the first and only city I visited in the UK when I won Celebrity Big Brother. My Family’s friendship with Keith Vaz goes back many years.”

She added, “He has been a champion for local people in Leicester and from India equally. He is dedicated and hardworking and has taken up 41,000 Leicester cases in his 32 years as an MP. His hard work for Leicester is legendary. Please vote for Keith Vaz on 4th July. His symbol is the Sun (Sooraj). So, let the sun rise. Please support Keith Vaz on 4th July. Vote Vaz.”

Keith Vaz added, “Shilpa and her family are old friends of ours. I am so delighted that she has come to Leicester to support my campaign. It is a true honour and a privilege to have her here. It is clear from the reaction of local people; how much she is valued and how much she is loved”.