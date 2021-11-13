Sharvari: I hope to make my parents proud with all the work I do in my life

Sharvari (Photo credit: YRF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sharvari, who is set to make her silver screen debut with Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited offering Bunty Aur Babli 2, has caught the attention of the industry and audiences alike with her great screen presence and the glimpse of her amazing acting chops in the trailer of the film.

She has been paired opposite the Gully Boy (2019) star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the new slick Bunty in the film. Basking in all the positive comments about her big-screen debut, Sharvari credits her parents for encouraging her to explore herself in performing arts.

She shares, “Growing up, going to the mall with my family meant that my dad (Shailesh) and I would look for any kid’s contests happening there and participate. Be it dance, singing, acting or running, my father used to encourage me to participate and have fun. I have no concept of stage fright thanks to both my parents. When I was a kid my mom (Namrata) used to sign me up for all activities in my neighbourhood functions from dancing to comparing the show.”

She continues, “I remember she used to stand backstage and help me change into different outfits throughout the show. I grew up believing that I was meant to be an artiste because of my parents. Being an actor became my calling. I am fortunate that I have parents who always wanted me to explore various things before I decided what I wanted to do in life.”

She further says, “Fun fact, they both sat me down when I was 16 years old and told me that if I truly love acting then that’s what I should do. They are my biggest cheerleaders and I am blessed to have them in my corner. I hope to make them proud with all the work I do in my life.”

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a comic caper that will pit two sets of con-artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con-couple! Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 19, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.