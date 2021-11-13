Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

Entertainment

Sharvari: I hope to make my parents proud with all the work I do in my life

Sharvari (Photo credit: YRF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sharvari, who is set to make her silver screen debut with Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited offering Bunty Aur Babli 2, has caught the attention of the industry and audiences alike with her great screen presence and the glimpse of her amazing acting chops in the trailer of the film.

She has been paired opposite the Gully Boy (2019) star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the new slick Bunty in the film. Basking in all the positive comments about her big-screen debut, Sharvari credits her parents for encouraging her to explore herself in performing arts.

She shares, “Growing up, going to the mall with my family meant that my dad (Shailesh) and I would look for any kid’s contests happening there and participate. Be it dance, singing, acting or running, my father used to encourage me to participate and have fun. I have no concept of stage fright thanks to both my parents. When I was a kid my mom (Namrata) used to sign me up for all activities in my neighbourhood functions from dancing to comparing the show.”

She continues, “I remember she used to stand backstage and help me change into different outfits throughout the show. I grew up believing that I was meant to be an artiste because of my parents. Being an actor became my calling. I am fortunate that I have parents who always wanted me to explore various things before I decided what I wanted to do in life.”

She further says, “Fun fact, they both sat me down when I was 16 years old and told me that if I truly love acting then that’s what I should do. They are my biggest cheerleaders and I am blessed to have them in my corner. I hope to make them proud with all the work I do in my life.”

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a comic caper that will pit two sets of con-artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con-couple! Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 19, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Arjun Rampal roped in to play professor in Abbas-Mustan’s Three Monkeys
Entertainment
After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to reunite for Mukesh Bhatt’s…
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha on her film Chhalaang clocking one year
Entertainment
Shivangi Khedkar: I would love to work with Sai in a different project as well…
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: First song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film to be out on November…
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi getting a great response: It is not my success alone
Entertainment
First look poster of Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali unveiled
INTERVIEWS
“It’s a delight to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey who is so…
Entertainment
Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor with a film titled Dono Mile Iss…
Entertainment
YRF to invest heavily in Yash Raj Films’ digital arm, YRF Entertainment
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu to start filming for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?
Entertainment
Karanvir Sharma on Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 2: If it ever happens,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Arjun Rampal roped in to play professor in Abbas-Mustan’s Three…
Sharvari: I hope to make my parents proud with all…
After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on her film Chhalaang clocking one year
Shivangi Khedkar: I would love to work with Sai in…
Birthday Special: Top 10 performances of Juhi Chawla
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE