Shailesh Vara MP meets Indian student leaders

The summit was a forum for student leaders, student union representatives and guests to discuss and shape a positive future

Shailesh Vara MP speaks during the summit

By: Pramod Thomas

TORY MP Shailesh Vara has addressed the Indian National Students’ Association’s (INSA) student leadership summit held at the House of Commons this week.

The event held on Monday (11) was a forum for student leaders, student union representatives and guests to discuss and shape a positive future for Indian students in higher education in the UK, a statement said.

During the summit, Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, spoke of his political journey to becoming Britain’s first Hindu MP, as well as the Tory party’s first ethnic minority minister in the House of Commons.

He addressed issues ranging from visas for Indian students, UK-India relationship and how Indian students can become more engaged in the political process.

“I was very pleased to address such talented and thoughtful young people. The UK-India relationship, and the young people striving to make a difference in both nations, is of the utmost importance, and it was especially good to speak with the next generation of leaders,” the MP said after the event.

“The UK continues to be a top destination for the world’s best and brightest to study, and I wish them all the best in their studies and future endeavours.”

