Seema Malhotra takes on additional charge as equalities under secretary

Seema Malhotra will continue to serve as parliamentary under secretary of state in the Home Office alongside her new role. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KING Charles has approved the appointment of Seema Malhotra as parliamentary under secretary of state (minister for equalities) in the Department for Education.

Malhotra will continue to serve as parliamentary under secretary of state in the Home Office alongside her new role.

In addition, Dame Nia Griffith MP has been appointed parliamentary under secretary of state for equalities in the Department for Education, alongside her existing role in the Wales Office.

Lord Cryer has also been appointed as a Lord in Waiting (government whip).

The Equality Hub will now be called the Office for Equality and Opportunity. It will address barriers in employment and social advancement.

This new body will focus on issues like ethnic disparities, gender equality, LGBT+ rights, and disability policy.

Education secretary and minister for women and equalities, Bridget Phillipson, highlighted the government’s commitment to tackling discrimination:

“We know too many people face unjust barriers, and that’s why equality and opportunity will be at the heart of all our missions.”

The Office’s immediate priorities include strengthening anti-harassment laws for employers, ensuring equal pay for ethnic minorities and disabled individuals, banning conversion practices, and championing disabled rights.