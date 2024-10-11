  • Friday, October 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Seema Malhotra takes on additional charge as equalities under secretary

The Equality Hub will now be called the Office for Equality and Opportunity. It will address barriers in employment and social advancement.

Seema Malhotra will continue to serve as parliamentary under secretary of state in the Home Office alongside her new role. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KING Charles has approved the appointment of Seema Malhotra as parliamentary under secretary of state (minister for equalities) in the Department for Education.

Malhotra will continue to serve as parliamentary under secretary of state in the Home Office alongside her new role.

In addition, Dame Nia Griffith MP has been appointed parliamentary under secretary of state for equalities in the Department for Education, alongside her existing role in the Wales Office.

Lord Cryer has also been appointed as a Lord in Waiting (government whip).

The Equality Hub will now be called the Office for Equality and Opportunity. It will address barriers in employment and social advancement.

This new body will focus on issues like ethnic disparities, gender equality, LGBT+ rights, and disability policy.

Education secretary and minister for women and equalities, Bridget Phillipson, highlighted the government’s commitment to tackling discrimination:

“We know too many people face unjust barriers, and that’s why equality and opportunity will be at the heart of all our missions.”

The Office’s immediate priorities include strengthening anti-harassment laws for employers, ensuring equal pay for ethnic minorities and disabled individuals, banning conversion practices, and championing disabled rights.

Related Stories
US

Trump claims India imposes highest tariffs; vows to reciprocate
News

Pharmacy leaders celebrated for innovation at prestigious Pharmacy Business Awards 2024
News

How Ratan Tata turned humiliation into success with JLR acquisition
News

Sadiq Khan backs campaign to support families in need during winter
UK

Lisa Nandy announces tax relief for creative industries
News

Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire
News

Bangladesh garment sector ‘back in business’ after pay hike protests
News

Pakistan outlaws Pashtun rights group over national security
News

Fired officers reinstated after appeal over stop-and-search of Bianca Williams
News

Celebrations mark Dhruv Chhatralia’s 40th birthday
News

Bangladesh recalls key envoys in diplomatic shake-up amid political overhaul
News

Ratan Tata, Indian business icon, dies at 86
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal…
‘Bombay Superstars’ dazzles West End with Bollywood glamour and iconic…
Trump-Modi Trump claims India imposes highest tariffs; vows to reciprocate
Seema Malhotra Seema Malhotra takes on additional charge as equalities under secretary
Pharmacy leaders celebrated for innovation at prestigious Pharmacy Business Awards…
UK voting How Labour lost the Asian vote