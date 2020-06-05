Sadhguru says hockey was ‘more exciting’ than cricket in college days

Yoga guru and spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, has said that hockey was ‘more exciting’ than cricket in college days, though he was ‘an all-rounder in school’.

He revealed this to cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin during ‘In Conversation with the Mystic’ online chat. They talked about cricket, Covid-19, agriculture and farmers’ crisis and more.

When asked if he was a batsman or a bowler, Sadhguru said he was ‘an all-rounder’.

“I was an all-rounder in the school. But once I (went) to college, I got more involved with field hockey and kind of dropped my cricket,” Sadhguru said.

In his opinion, hockey was more exciting because it kept one always on one’s feet as opposed to cricket in which fielders stood at one place for 30-40 minutes. He added that it was not his cup of tea.

Ashwin, who was to play for Delhi Capitals this season in the Indian Premier League, said that he was okay with the lockdown in the beginning, but now as he has not been able to practice and has been confined to his home, he is itching to go out and play.

“Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I’m getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house,” Ashwin told Sadhguru.

Ashwin has a been hosting a regular segment on Instagram called ‘Reminisce with Ash’.